With so many challenges facing our nation today from the economy, to the border, to our political infighting, to the war in Ukraine, it’s easy to overlook what we’re doing in space, or to think it’s unimportant compared to issues more pressing in our day-to-day lives.
But technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and the dynamics of space are changing as new alliances form. It may be more important than ever the United States has a strong presence in space.
In recent years it appears NASA has taken a back seat as the United States has increasingly relied on companies, like SpaceX and Blue Origin, owned by billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos respectively, to aid in new space ventures. For decades, the United States and Russia worked together through the International Space Station, but now that alliance is strained due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, and in recent years Russia has found a new ally in space - China.
In March of 2021, NBC reported, “Russia and China have agreed to build a base on or around the Moon, the latest signal of geopolitical maneuvering in space and an apparent rebuke of the United States.”
In 2019 the U.S. launched the United States Space Force, a new service branch of our armed forces. While the Space Force was derided by some at first, it appears it will play an important role in the years to come now that Russia and China are strengthening their space programs.
In November CNBC reported, “Nina Armagno, director of staff of the U.S. Space Force, said Beijing had made significant progress in developing military space technology, including in areas such as satellite communications and re-useable spacecraft, which allow countries to rapidly scale up their space programs.”
The advances being made by China were reiterated by the Washington Times earlier this month, when they reported on China’s deployment of satellites, along with tests being conducted by Russia, saying, “China’s military has deployed 347 satellites, including 35 launched in the past six months, to target U.S. forces in a future conflict, the commander of the Space Force told a Senate hearing on Tuesday. Space Force Gen. B. Chance Saltzman said Russia is also testing and deploying orbital anti-satellite weapons, extensive cyber capabilities and land-based anti-satellite missiles, electronic jammers and lasers.”
It’s a complex dynamic now that Russia and China are aligning as our adversaries, with Putin and Xi meeting in person just last week. Both countries now appear to be involved in a new space race against the United States, and our own intelligence experts are showing concern.
It would be nice if we could just sit back and watch the billionaires launch their space ships and sell tickets for a ride, but it appears space is becoming about something more than just exploration. If our adversaries didn’t have their eyes set upon the stars, we could focus solely on things here at home, but having a strong presence in space is a balancing act we may be required to perform for our future security.
