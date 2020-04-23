The people who think the city of Ada (or any other governmental entity) should have to buy them masks if they’re going to be made to wear them riled me up a bit last night. The riling actually began in the hours after our own Eric Swanson moved a short story on our website and social media pages, letting readers know the city had taken such a measure. Minutes later, the floodgates opened.
Paraphrased (to protect the ridiculous), the comments went something like this:
“Who’s going to buy mine?!”
“I’m not doing it! If they’re going to make us wear them, they can buy them!”
“Where do I pick mine up?!”
It only got worse from there. Having successfully created a wedge where we should be building a bridge, these same folks began to reflect and pontificate — and I use those words very, very lightly — on the efficacy of masks in general. They questioned the government’s ability to count — and whether the COVID-19 death toll has been artificially inflated because (insert conspiracy theory here) — and then it became too much for my blood pressure medication to handle.
Circling back to the diggers of this particular rabbit hole, the government also requires them to wear clothes in public, for similar reasons. Should taxpayers foot the bill for their clothes, too? The existence of this group is, in and of itself, one of the primary reasons why these measures are necessary.
This measure designed to protect everyone’s safety —a measure which requires little to no expense to comply with — immediately became fodder for hyper-partisan social media exchanges. We suddenly all found ourselves surrounded by overnight public health experts and constitutional scholars — side gigs for keyboard warriors who are anything but.
I’m certainly no public health expert, but I’d be willing to bet some of what little money I have that these “experts” don’t know the first thing about virology or public health. Politics and government, on the other hand, I am well-versed in (thanks, ECU Department of Politics, Law and Society). Most of these folks don’t seem to have any idea how government actually functions in this country, nor are they the least bit aware of how courts or legal authority work. None of that, however, stops them from rendering their ill-considered opinions and then shouting down anyone who disagrees with them.
To those folks, I say: “Hush! It’s not about you, and if you’d shut up long enough to TRY to understand what you’re being told by real experts, you might not only gain an understanding of what we’re up against, you might also discover just how hurtful and tone-deaf your comments really are.”
I know there’s a lot more to this situation than this simple argument. I’m also not even remotely suggesting that I agree with everything the Ada City Council does, but I get this one – and you would, too, if you’d get over yourself long enough to actually think about it for five minutes.
Let’s call this part one of a multipart commentary on what’s happening around us at the moment. Keep an eye out for part two, and until it arrives, just wear the d**n masks!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.