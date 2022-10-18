The arrogance of people who misinterpret the Bible’s grant of “dominion” over all over living creatures has caused the extinction of many. Greed, selfishness, and carelessness – also byproducts of hubris – have turned the existence of other flora and fauna into footnotes in history.
But sometimes, the pendulum swings too far back the other way, and the anti-dominionists defend the overpopulation of certain creatures by insisting, “They were here first.” There’s something to be said for that philosophy, when it comes to humankind itself. Indigenous people were “here first,” which means it’s incumbent upon latecomers and their descendants to acknowledge their wrongdoing and to set aside ages-old bigotries that fit hand and glove with “manifest destiny.”
Other cases can be cited. White-tail deer have been fruitful and multiplied to the extent that they create road hazards for every driver – and not just in rural areas. Though animal rights activists won’t like it, the hunting season should be expanded for these prey animals. There are too many now – not just because of truncated hunting activities, but because humans long ago wiped out the animals who predated upon the deer. To say the deer were “here first” is to offer them unfettered primacy over human life, which isn’t any better than the other way around.
Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens, R-Tahlequah, seems to have a good grasp of the issues. His interim study last week found that the black vulture is doing significant harm to livestock and property. Mitigating that problem is difficult. The black vultures are not “indigenous” to this area, so they are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Given the circumstances, that might seem perverse; these interlopers have far more “rights” than the far less aggressive red-headed turkey vulture Cherokee Countians have long been accustomed to seeing.
Some activists have insisted black vultures’ harm to livestock and property has been exaggerated, but that’s getting harder to argue – especially when Daily Press team members themselves have suffered losses from their activities, making proof readily available. Stephens says the vultures will “attack baby calves as they are being born and eat them alive, and they’ll attack the mother as she’s giving birth.” We don’t know about the fatality data, but we can attest the vultures have stomped and picked shingles off of roofs, defecated on decks and in pools, harassed outdoor dogs and cats, damaged greenhouses and pool covers, torn up rubber gaskets and wiper blades, and taken out wiring on transmission lines. These problems were part of the testimony Stephens heard from farmers, OSU officials, the Farm Bureau, and even the state director of the Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services.
Oklahomans can get permits to kill up to five birds annually, but given what Stephens accurately calls the “exploding population,” that’s not enough. He’d like the limit to be eliminated, and permission granted to set up traps. Completely doing away with any regulations whatsoever may not be the best idea; there are people here and elsewhere who wouldn’t stop until the black vulture went the way of the passenger pigeon.
People of goodwill don’t want black vultures wiped out entirely, but Oklahomans shouldn’t be forced to sit idly by while these birds destroy their property, and in some cases, their livelihood. Reasonable steps can be taken at the federal level to curtail the problem, and Stephens is right to pursue his course of action.
