“Be all you can be.”
I know you’ve heard or read it over the years, on a TV spot seeking volunteers for the U.S. Army — updated from the old pointing-a-finger posters indicating Uncle Sam wants you.
And, yes, I’ve talked on this topic before, but some things just bear repeating, particularly as we come out of an eye-opening viral pandemic that has upended our economy and that of the world.
I was absent-mindedly watching OneRepublic on the Today Show and its ultra-talented lead singer/songwriter Ryan Tedder talk of his career writing songs for his band and others, and that his head is always just crammed full of songs and music.
That got me to thinking that each and every one of us has a talent, even if we don’t think so or realize it. I’ve said before when I was in high school I really wondered what I would do with my life. It bothered me my future was so murky.
Today, I look around and see people moving from job to job, interest to interest, school to school.
Finding what you are good at is sometimes right there in front of your face, and you can’t see it.
Leonardo da Vinci was extraordinarily talented at a lot of things, so I looked at a variety of avocations of famous people.
I note, for the most part, the world appreciates brilliance no matter what the field of endeavor.
My quick list is short, but it certainly would be much longer if I gave it thought: Franklin, Jefferson, Tubman, Patton, De Niro, Clemente, Brady, Curie.
I’m not on any list, but I can write columns and news stories. I was trained to do that.
Well, yes and no. I was also born with the ability. My dad had it, my grandpa Christy really had it — it’s in my genes. I didn’t recognize that in high school.
What’s in your genes — your DNA?
Finding “it” in your lifetime is satisfying, no matter how humble the circumstances from which you sprang. I envy plumbers, electricians, doctors, nurses, police and firefighters for what they do.
I was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for 27 years. I had to learn from hundreds of hours of training how to safely and competently do those jobs.
I was talked into being an EMT, and it — from wherever that gift comes from — came naturally. Never thought I could ever do that, but the ability was there. I discovered a talent I never knew I had.
I know when I sit down and there are hot mashed potatoes on my plate that when I put a dollop of butter on that big mound of white ... the butter melts.
I can’t tell you the science behind exactly why that butter melts. There’s a small army in science and medicine that can explain it, and exactly why it tastes so good to me.
That’s what they do because that’s what they are good at. I’m just good at eating loads of hot, buttered mashed potatoes.
One day it dawned on me I can do just about anything I put my mind to. I found I don’t like to be told I can’t do something. It’s how my constitution is made up.
I think many of us have that ability, it might just be undiscovered.
This column came right out of the blue, and I wrote it entirely with one finger on my iPhone’s Notes app. When I get an idea, I don’t like to stop.
I found a talent — my brain sending signals to my right index finger on a tiny keyboard, into your homes in the form of newsprint and ink, or shares on your digital screen.
I used to write longhand, in my at times-illegible scribble. My hand and fingers and pen/pencil point simply couldn’t keep up with my mind. I was thinking a sentence ahead of my physical writing and I got frustrated, and it affected what I wrote. Same with a typewriter but not nearly as bad.
Along came the computer and a screen and freedom for my fingers to keep up as fast as my writing brain.
Despite me having a writing career since I was 15, my writing ideas have never slowed down with age.
I like to just start writing and tie things into history, and find out maybe why things happened as they have in the chronicles of our everyday lives.
Maybe it’s just that I’ve been doing it so long it’s second nature.
Or, maybe I found out the hard way that’s what I’m good at.
It comes easy for me.
What comes easy for you?
Maybe, just maybe, you once stumbled upon what you’re good at and never realized it.
Who knew?
OK, my index finger is tired now, so I’ll take a break and eat some Cheerios in a bowl of milk — because that’s what I’m good at.
