If you read this column regularly, you’ll not be surprised that I’m a member of the Sierra Club, Nature Conservancy, and others that support our environment. I also support the ESG protocols (column Jan. 31, 2023). So, it might surprise you that I am not in lockstep with the Sierra Club or any group that is rigidly opposed to nuclear energy. I recently saw an article in the Washington Post on generating clean electricity (April 12, 2023) that had a quote that caught my attention.
“If you don’t have something to lower the cost or in some way incentivize nuclear, I don’t see much hope for it in the U.S., which is too bad, because from my perspective, it’s a fantastic option in a decarbonized world,” Jennifer Faye Morris, principal research scientist at the MIT Energy Initiative, told the author.
So, I reached out to Dr. Morris at MIT, who was unavailable, but she referred me to Dr. Sergey Paltsev from MIT, who is an expert in the areas of energy transition, climate policy, regional analysis, and multisector dynamics. Dr. Paltsev’s sense is that we are nearing a “revitalization of nuclear energy” with two significant caveats, those being ensuring safety and reducing costs.
The most recent evidence of the cost overrun issue is, as reported in the WaPo column, “The biggest obstacle to building new nuclear plants is their cost. Construction on the last nuclear reactors built in the United States, at Georgia’s Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, is six years behind schedule, $14 billion over budget, and contributed to bankrupting Westinghouse.”
That issue would be a non-starter for any enterprise. I asked Dr. Paltsev what led to such a huge disparity in money and time. He said it is mostly due to the U.S. not having built “anything big” in years, and we’ve lost the skill sets associated with nuclear power construction. However, the behemoth plants such as the Vogtle plant – after completion, it will have a capacity of more than 4,000 megawatts, MW – are not, according to Dr. Paltsev, the future. No, he suggested the future lies in “SMRs.”
Small Modular Reactors are part of the future possibilities. They do not have the same generating capacity as the large nuclear plants, but the SMRs can generate 100-300 MW each and can be strung together for additional capacity. NuScale Power Corporation recently – Jan. 23 – received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to move ahead with production of their 50 MW module version. This version, along with other models, uses a “passive water-cooling system” that eliminates some of the problems associated with traditional plants and uses low-enriched Uranium as fuel, furthering the safety of the model.
Another solution Dr. Paltsev cited is nuclear batteries.
According to MIT News (June 25, 2021) these batteries, “Much as large, expensive, and centralized computers gave way to the widely distributed PCs of today, a new generation of relatively tiny and inexpensive factory-built reactors, designed for autonomous plug-and-play operation similar to plugging in an oversized battery, is on the horizon, they say. These proposed systems could provide heat for industrial processes or electricity for a military base or a neighborhood, run unattended for five to 10 years, and then be trucked back to the factory for refueling and refurbishment.”
Another exciting development Dr. Paltsev reported is that MIT is working on its SPARC concept, a fusion, not fission, based technology that creates energy similar to the sun. As we decarbonize to address climate change, and I believe the science that says we must, we will need all safe and dependable options for electricity. If done properly, nuclear may fit that bill.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
