Democrats had some unanticipated success in the elections of 2018.
There were debates about whether a “blue wave” had occurred. The only thing that made that question remotely reasonable was the wave that undeniably did take place took time to become apparent, due to some delays in finalizing the results for some House seats. Ultimately, it was a disproportionately and unexpectedly good cycle for Democratic candidates.
That success was manifested in the Senate through the loss of only two seats in that chamber to the Republicans. The reason a loss of seats could be viewed as a type of victory, and did not destroy the “blue wave,” is due to the expectations surrounding the contest for control of the Senate. Superficially, 2018 was, according to some, the most difficult Senate map a party ever has faced. The Class 1 senatorial elections, and two special elections held at the same time, required Democrats to defend 26 seats, out of the 35 that were up for grabs. However, the fact the 2024 map is only slightly less problematic for them should not be encouraging for Democrats.
Of course, each race will have its own idiosyncrasies that will affect the overall outcome. When taking a slightly deeper dive that, analytically, is still closer to cannonball, three races stand out as particularly problematic. Senators Jon Tester, Joe Manchin, and Sherrod Brown are running for reelection in states Donald Trump won in 2020. Tester and Manchin have proven to be adept at running for office as Democrats in red states. Sherrod Brown is also a multi-term incumbent, but during his first two elections his home state of Ohio was considered a swing state. Brown will also be running in an environment like the one that helped a lackluster Republican named J.D. Vance defeat sitting Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan in a Senate race a little over a year ago.
Democrats have a little more than a year to finalize and carry out their plans to defy political gravity for a second time, at least when considering this group of senators. Republicans, even though they did gain two senate seats five years ago, have the same amount of time to avoid a repeat of their disappointing overall electoral results of that cycle. Although no one would ever suggest trading two Senate seats to avoid potential problems in the future, there might be something resembling a silver lining for Democrats in having their 2018 successes take the form of avoiding disaster rather than outright victory. Next year, they will be defending 23 seats, instead of 25, due to the 2018 Senate outcome.
Will that be enough to help Democrats protect the majority they gained in 2020 and expanded in 2022? That seems unlikely. The 2018 elections were of the midterm variety, meaning there was no presidential race taking place. In 2024, Joe Biden will, presumably, be seeking reelection and there may still yet be a rematch between him and Donald Trump. Regardless of who the Republicans nominate, presidential cycles are fundamentally different than midterm ones and those differences will complicate efforts by Democrats to repeat their performance from 2018.
Given that Democrats hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, it would take more than a Sherrod Brown defeat to cause the chamber to flip to Republican control. The problem with having to defend so many seats is it increases the odds those things can happen. In the next set federal elections, the Democrats are on the receiving end of that disadvantage and a repeat of their 2018 Senate success, relative or otherwise, seems unlikely.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, and instructor of political science.
