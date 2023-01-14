This is an open letter to the person(s), who abandoned a helpless dog in a local parking lot on the afternoon of Friday, January 6:
Your dog chased after your car as far as it was able to follow. It ran up and down the neighboring streets, frantically looking for you, crossing Oak Avenue, and almost being hit by a truck.
It came back across Oak Avenue, running up and down, alleys, searching for you, often stopping to look all around, only to take off running again.
It came back to the same parking lot where you dumped it out as so much garbage at least four times that I saw. It was looking for you.
How could you be so callous, so cold, and cruel to a helpless animal, that clearly was dependent and attached to you?
That little dog was so traumatized, so bewildered and utterly lost, it would not even eat the food we tried to give it. It was heartbreaking to see the anguish and trauma you caused that little animal. It broke my heart, but also made me very angry at your total callousness.
Yes, I witnessed your cowardly act, as did our heavenly Father, and I do believe, one day, you will be held accountable for your inhumane and despicable deed. Until then, if you even have a conscience, I hope what you’ve done weighs on you nightly.
Glenda Turner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.