“Separation of church and state.” It’s a phrase we’ve heard all our lives, but where does it come from? And what bearing does it have on the law?
The phrase “separation of church and state” is not in the Constitution. It originates from a letter written by Thomas Jefferson in 1802 to the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut, while Jefferson was president. The Danbury Baptist Association was concerned with issues of religious liberty, and sought reassurance from Jefferson that the government could not infringe on their inalienable rights.
Jefferson addressed those concerns by writing: “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”
The phrase “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” is quoted directly from the First Amendment. Thus Jefferson’s “separation between Church & State” derives directly from the text of the First Amendment. This free exercise of religion was very important when the Constitution was ratified because Great Britain had an established Church of England of which the king was the leader, and those of other denominations or faiths could find themselves persecuted.
So were the founders, who fought against a tyrannical government and wrote a Constitution designed to limit the power of government, concerned that religious practice would interfere with government, or that government would interfere with religious practice? Clearly it was the latter. In fact, from the very beginning, this nation was inspired by religious influences. In the Declaration of Independence, you find phrases like, “The Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God” and “the protection of divine Providence.” A belief in a higher power is part of our country’s foundation.
But just because the United States was founded on and influenced by Judeo-Christian principles does not mean it is a theocracy, or that it promotes a certain faith. The government does not endorse any religion or denomination, and it certainly doesn’t ask its citizens to adhere to a religion.
In recent years, many have used the phrase “separation of church and state” as justification to seemingly drive out any mention or display of God or religion in the public sphere. Consider the Supreme Court case of Kennedy v. Bremerton School District earlier this year, wherein three Supreme Court justices sided against a high school coach who was let go for praying after football games.
There are also those who use the separation phrase to argue against having “In God We Trust” on U.S. money, or who object to having references to God on state and federal buildings. But are these references really an “establishment of religion” by the government? Did the coach’s prayers establish religion in the school, or prohibit the free exercise of other religions? Certainly not.
It seems many may have misconstrued freedom of religion to be freedom from religion. But that didn’t seem to be Jefferson’s intent. He knew that we must protect the free exercise of religion, allow each other to seek a higher power, and search for meaning in the pursuit of our better selves.
