This past Monday, we met in special session to consider the governor’s health emergency declaration. Special sessions are also referred to as “extraordinary sessions.” This was undoubtedly the most extraordinary session ever held at the Capitol since statehood, as we worked using special safety procedures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though all our members and staff have continued to work on the budget and other issues remotely, this marked our first official session in the chamber since the building was closed for deep cleaning March 17th after a staffer tested positive for the virus. As we arrived at the Capitol, everyone’s temperature was taken to make sure they did not have a fever. We entered and left the Senate chamber in small groups to debate and vote in order to follow social distancing recommendations. Most of our staff and executive assistants worked remotely to further limit the number of people in the building. It was a much slower process than usual, but it ensured we could complete our work as safely as possible.
The special session was triggered when the governor declared a statewide health emergency. The Legislature had to approve or disapprove the declaration to give him temporarily expanded authority in order to more efficiently and cohesively coordinate the state’s response to the pandemic. The resolution approving the health emergency declaration included a provision that legislative leaders would be given prior notice by the governor before any specific statutes or regulations were suspended under the health emergency declaration.
We also met in regular session on Monday to address a projected $416 million revenue failure in the current budget year. This is a result of COVID-19’s impact on our economy and already lower than projected oil and gas prices, which have dropped even more due to decreased demand.
Legislation making the current budget whole was overwhelmingly supported in the House and Senate by both parties— we are united in our strong belief that ensuring the resources our state agencies are counting on is absolutely critical as Oklahoma responds to the pandemic. With $1 billion in emergency savings, we can do that and still have resources to help us as we continue to work on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
MAKE IT COUNT, OKLAHOMA! An undercount in the census of just 2 percent can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at: www.2020census.gov.
