I’ve often said that there are no simple solutions, no single magic bullet, that will help improve Oklahoma’s medical outcomes and rankings. We’ll only be able to achieve our desired results by taking a comprehensive approach. This session, bills are moving through the process that include specific reforms to help us move Oklahoma forward.
Last year, legislation to modernize Oklahoma law on how we regulate Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists passed out of committee but stalled out after major disagreements between various medical associations. This wasn’t even the first time legislation had been addressed to introduce this issue — it’s a situation that’s gone on for years at the Capitol, and it seemed there was no resolution in sight.
That changed this session when a compromise was finally reached, and all the stakeholders signed off on the bill, including the Oklahoma Association of Nurse Anesthetists, the Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists, the Oklahoma State Medical Association, and the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association.
Particularly in rural communities, a CRNA may be the only provider who can administer anesthesia in a hospital or other health care center. State law currently requires a CRNA to be “supervised” by a physician. The compromise legislation modifies requirement of supervision to instead be a collaborative relationship instead of supervisory. This is how CRNAs are regulated in 40 other states and in the U.S. military. With all of the stakeholders endorsing the legislation, it was approved unanimously in the Senate this past week and now moves to the House of Representatives.
Another health bill important to improving Oklahoma’s health outcomes has won committee approval and is awaiting a vote by the full Senate. My legislation raising the age for purchasing or using tobacco products from 18 to 21 was approved in the Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. This past December, President Trump signed legislation that raised the age for tobacco products to 21, but we needed to make sure our state laws are in line with the federal statutes as actual enforcement takes place at the state and local level. Ensuring uniformity will avoid confusion or ambiguity.
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in this country. Raising the age limit has long been advocated by healthcare professionals as a way of reducing tobacco use and improving public health.
