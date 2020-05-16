Unlike the federal government, Oklahoma has a balanced budget mandate in its constitution. Within that same constitution, the task of writing and passing a balanced budget falls squarely on the shoulders of the Legislature. While the Fiscal Year 2021 budget is not the budget we’d hoped for, under the circumstances, I’m extremely proud of the work we did to minimize cuts and protect resources for core services, especially education.
When the governor and the Board of Equalization announced a projected funding hole of $1.3 billion dollars, we asked to review the data this projection was based on. It was never given to us. Even though we had many questions about those numbers, we had no choice but to err on the side of caution. The governor had simply called for balancing the budget with deep cuts to education, health care, transportation, public safety and other core services. Particularly during this pandemic, we felt that would simply worsen the current situation.
Instead of budget cuts of at least 7.5% or much higher, we developed a plan that held education cuts to 2.5% percent and cut other agencies by no more than 4.1% while still balancing the budget. This past week, the governor vetoed the FY 2021 budget and supporting legislation, but both chambers moved quickly to override those vetoes.
I want to stress that despite the rhetoric coming from the administration, the bills we approved will not hurt state retirement systems and won’t take money from transportation projects.
The Legislature has worked extremely hard over the past several years to reform and strengthen Oklahoma’s retirement systems, and we have been making additional payments to increase their funding levels faster. While we deferred some of that additional funding for two years, the corpus of those systems was untouched. You could compare this to someone making double car payments each month to pay off their car loan sooner, but when unexpected bills arise, the individual simply makes the required payment in order to meet other financial obligations.
And while some earmarked funds for transportation were temporarily reallocated, we backfilled that funding with a bond, ensuring the state’s eight year plan for roads and bridges would remain on track. These temporary adjustments were necessary to help mitigate cuts to education and protect the critical investments we’ve made during the past two years. I also want to point out that we anticipate that bond will come with an extremely low interest rate.
I don’t think anyone would tell you this is a perfect budget, but it is far better than many had predicted, and it protects education, health care and public safety from deep cuts during an already challenging time in our state’s history. Furthermore, we are optimistic that as the economy begins to rebound, we will be able to return next session and restore funding as we’re able.
Upholding this budget was the right thing to do for the citizens of Oklahoma.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
MAKE IT COUNT OKLAHOMA!
An undercount in the census of just 2 percent can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at: www.2020census.gov.
