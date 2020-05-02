As state and community leaders continue to cautiously move forward with efforts to get businesses open again and help Oklahomans get back to work, we know we must continue to carefully monitor the data about new COVID-19 cases, those resulting in hospitalizations, and those resulting in death. That data continues to show that our population that is at highest risk for complications or death includes those who are over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Testing is key to limiting spread of the disease and saving lives.
Fortunately, this past week it was announced that a new saliva test for the virus was going to be used to test all 42,000 residents and staff in the 306 nursing facilities throughout the state. The saliva tests are less invasive than the nasal swab tests, which can be more difficult to use with long-term care residents. We know these residential care facilities can become hot spots for the virus—this new testing push will help us better protect those who live and work there.
I also want to express my appreciation to the Oklahoma National Guard. They’ve been working to help disinfect long-term care facilities across the state and 11 regional teams have been deployed to help with rapid response as needed. They are also preparing and delivering shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to long-term care facilities, including masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.
I also want to update everyone on our national, state and local responses to the 2020 U.S. Census. As of April 27, the average national response rate was 53.7%, and here in Oklahoma it was 48.35%. Among the five counties included in Senate District 13, Pottawatomie County had a response rate of 51.4%, Pontotoc was 44.2%, Seminole County was 39.7%, Hughes County was 34% and Garvin County was 35.9%.
Looking at some of the communities throughout the district, Ada had a response rate of 46%, Wynnewood was 45.6%, Pauls Valley was 42.5% and Holdenville was 42.24% as of April 27.
We’ve seen improvement in recent weeks, but we still need everyone to be counted. If you think the census doesn’t matter or that it doesn’t impact you personally, think again. Hundreds of billions of federal dollars are distributed yearly to communities, counties and states based on populations. The census is what determines our population, so if you don’t respond, you and your household aren’t counted, and we miss out on greatly-needed funding for schools, hospitals, mental health programs, transportation, nutrition programs and so much more.
Keep in mind our communities, counties and our state will be dealing with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for a long time to come. Those federal dollars are going to be even more important to us over the next ten years than ever before, so if you haven’t responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, please do.
You can respond by mail, over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
