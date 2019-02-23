The third week of the 2019 session saw more bills coming to the floor of the full Senate, but a continued fast pace for committee work on legislation ahead of the February 28 deadline for committee votes on bills introduced in this chamber.
More than 1,000 Senate bills and Senate joint resolutions were filed before the session began this month. So far ,383 of those have been approved by Senate committees. Fifty-nine were assigned a second committee. Forty-eight bills have been passed off the second floor, and another 231 are awaiting votes by the full Senate.
One of the bills receiving a great deal of attention this week was House Bill 2597, known as the constitutional carry bill. Under this legislation, Oklahomans 21 and older could legally carry a firearm without a permit. Veterans, active duty, and reserve military over the age of 18 and over would be allowed to carry without a permit under this same bill. One thing some people may not realize is that 15 other states already allow constitutional carry, and because of reciprocity laws, they can do so even when in Oklahoma. This includes citizens from bordering states like Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. It’s just our own citizens who do not currently have this right.
But it is important to point out the bill also has important protections in it. The legislation prohibits felons and those with domestic violence convictions or those who have been adjudicated as having a mental illness from carrying a firearm. Current protections that allow private property owners, including businesses, to prohibit firearms from being carried will continue under this bill. It also maintains the ability of colleges and universities to set their own policies about firearms on campuses.
I also won support from the full Senate for Senate Bill 85, which adds school nurses or other designated employees to those who can administer life-saving opiate antagonists. More people die in Oklahoma each year as a result of prescription drug overdoses than are killed in car accidents. We can save lives by ensuring designated school employees can administer a product like Narcan while ensuring they will have the same legal protections given to first responders, including firefighters and police officers under current law.
Lastly, the State Equalization Board certified there would be $575 million in additional revenue available for appropriation for the coming fiscal year. It should be noted that there are already existing obligations for a good portion of those new dollars. I believe the most prudent approach is to take a cautious and fiscally conservative approach as we continue to prioritize our investments and plan for the future.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541 or by email at mccortney@oksenate.gov.
