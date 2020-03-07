We’ve just completed the fifth week of the legislative session and are just a few days away from March 12 deadline for the full Senate to consider legislation that was introduced in this chamber for 2020. After March 12, our bills will cross over to House committees for consideration and Senate committees will begin considering the measures that passed out of their chamber.
I’ve mentioned legislation I’m carrying this year to make sure Oklahoma’s age limit for tobacco products mirrors federal law. In December, President Trump signed legislation raising the age for tobacco products to 21. My legislation makes sure our state laws are in line with the federal statutes as actual enforcement takes place at the state and local level. Ensuring uniformity will avoid confusion or ambiguity. Medical professionals have long advocated raising the age to decrease smoking and the use of tobacco products. By doing this, ultimately, we will help improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes. That bill is on its way to the House.
I also won approval for legislation to modernize health care information in Oklahoma. This bill calls for medical records to be contained in a health information exchange so that all of an individual’s doctors or other medical professionals can access that patient’s records. This will help eliminate duplication in medications or treatment and achieve better patient outcomes.
I’m co-author of legislation that cleared the Senate this week aimed at stemming violent attacks in hospitals and other health care facilities. Nearly 75% of all workplace assaults occur in health care settings. One in four nurses reported they’d experienced some type of workplace violence—that’s more than three times higher than all other obligations.
This legislation would strengthen penalties for those who attack health care employees and ensures all employees in health care settings are covered by the law, whether they are a doctor, nurse, physical therapist, hospital volunteer or even a chaplain.
We also approved legislation dealing with video monitoring for continuum of care facilities. A few years ago, a law was enacted to ensure the rights of nursing home patients and their loved ones to install video monitoring cameras in their private rooms for additional security. This bill simply clarifies that law to ensure it also applies to all continuum of care facilities, including assisted living centers and memory care facilities.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
MAKE IT COUNT OKLAHOMA! Census Day is April 1, and Oklahoma needs a full count. An undercount in the census of just 2% can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at: www.2020census.gov.
