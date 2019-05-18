I believe education is one of Oklahoma’s most important economic drivers. Having a well-educated workforce helps the entire economy by attracting companies seeking highly qualified workers for well-paying jobs. We also know the more education a person has, the greater their earning potential will be, and that’s true whether they pursue a college degree or career-tech training and certification.
The budget agreement announced this past week includes a significant investment of $203 million new dollars in our public schools, our higher education institutions and our career-techs. Of that, $157.7 million will be appropriated to our public schools. Those funds will cover a pay raise that will average $1,220 for teachers in districts on the state funding formula—this will cover 97 percent of the teachers in our state, and this is on top of the raise approved last year. The agreement includes $5.5 million for the Reading Sufficiency Act, marking the first time since its passage that it will be fully funded. It also includes an additional $74.3 million for our local schools to use to address critical needs, including hiring additional teachers to reduce class sizes.
We’ll also provide $28 million for higher education to boost research programs and provide a salary increase for faculty with another $18 million for career-tech centers to increase salaries for teachers and employees.
Access to health care is also a top priority in this budget agreement, which includes just under $63 million to support physician training for rural hospitals. The agreement also calls for the reallocation of $105 million to increase provider rates for doctors, hospitals and nursing homes. The budget will also increase funding to reduce the Developmental Disability Services wait list and funds for our county health departments.
This budget agreement provides additional funds for other core services of government, including roads and bridges, public safety and continues to build on the criminal justice reform efforts supported by Oklahoma voters. There are also new investments for programs specifically benefiting rural Oklahoma, including more funds for wildfire mitigation.
The agreement also acknowledges the public employees who work daily to deliver these programs and services to their fellow citizens, with raises of up to $1,500 over and beyond last year’s pay increase.
Funds will also be appropriated for the digital transformation for state government to enhance transparency and improve customer service and to improve oversight of how all entities throughout government are utilizing public resources. The agreement also calls for additional targeted funds for programs that help attract and expand jobs and promote economic growth. At the same time, the agreement calls for a $200 million deposit in the state’s savings account to better protect our core services during the next economic downturn, whenever that may be.
It’s important to note that all of these investments are being accomplished without a tax increase.
I believe this is an agreement that represents significant investments in our core services that will have a direct and positive impact on the lives of Oklahomans throughout Senate District 13 and across our great state.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541 or by email at mccortney@oksenate.gov.
