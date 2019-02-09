This past Monday, the 2019 legislative session officially began.
The first day is always all about the State of the State address. It was the first one for Gov. Kevin Stitt who was just sworn into office last month. With only a few weeks between the two events, he and his leadership team have been hard at work identifying policy goals for the session and writing the executive budget for the coming fiscal year.
After years of facing crippling shortfalls, we’re finally on much more solid financial footing— and that’s due to a tremendous amount of hard work here in the Legislature with the support and input of Oklahomans from throughout the state. As a result, for the first time in years, Oklahoma isn’t faced with a budget shortfall—in fact, growth revenues are predicted, though the final amount won’t be determined until the State Board of Equalization meets later this month. But without a doubt, we’re in a tremendously better place than we’ve been for years.
I believe Gov. Stitt’s State of the State captured the optimism we’re feeling at the Capitol this session. He outlined a vision for the state — a “turnaround” that would be marked in Oklahoma moving from being among the lowest in national rankings to becoming a top 10 state.
Turnaround strategy is a reference to a business plan that is designed to change the direction of a struggling company in order to make it successful. It’s time for Oklahoma’s turnaround. The governor believes Oklahoma has the talent, the intellect and the ability to reach these high expectations. I agree.
Many of the elements in his speech mirror the legislative agenda recently unveiled by the Senate Republican Caucus —greater reform and transparency in the budgeting process, a continued prioritization of education and for additional criminal justice reforms. Each of these items is the key to improving our state.
With the State of the State concluded, the focus has now turned to committee action on bills. We have our work cut out for us. A total of 1,040 Senate bills and 21 Senate joint resolutions were filed ahead of the 2019 session.
While every bill that was filed has been assigned to a committee, not all will be heard. Committee chairs have the power to determine which bills will be voted on and which will not be, based on their expertise and judgment. Some members may decide their proposals need more work and ask for them to be laid over — those measures could still be brought up for a vote next session.
In the coming weeks, I’ll be talking about some of the more interesting pieces of legislation as they are heard in committee and then on the floor, including some of the bills I’ve authored this year.
There’s a lot of work ahead, but I feel very optimistic that by the time we conclude that work in May, we’ll have completed a very productive session that will move our Oklahoma forward and bring us closer to that goal of being a top 10 state.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate.
If you have a question about a legislative matter, do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541, or by email at mccortney@oksenate.gov.
