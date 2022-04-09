This weekend is the Masters golf tournament, and it brings to mind once again one of my top bucket list adventures I’d like to participate in some day.
The Masters is the best golf event of the year, and it draws top golfers from around the world. The setting is Augusta National, one of the most pristine and premier golf courses in the entire world.
Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, the course was designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1932. Since 1934, the club has played host to the annual Masters tournament. The club is famous for its dogwood trees and azaleas, which are typically in full bloom when the Master’s is played.
Very few people ever get to see the splendor of Augusta National. The club only allows 300 members at one time. Most of us only experience its beauty from our couches as we watch the best golfers rise and fall throughout the Master’s weekend.
Although I have not yet been able to go to an actual Masters tournament, I was fortunate enough one time to step on the Augusta National course for a brief minute.
For several years, I worked for newspapers owned by Morris Communications, which is headquartered in Augusta, Ga. During those years, we had occasional corporate meetings in Augusta, and all the newspaper executive in the company were thrilled to be able to visit that beautiful city.
Of course, our visits never coincided with the Masters. That’s because during that time, those working in the Morris headquarters typically rented their homes out to those in town for the tournament, and they would get several thousands of dollars in short-term rent from that event. They always left Augusta during the Master’s.
But, one summer, we had one of our meetings in Augusta, and at one point we had a little bit of free time to scope out the city. Of course, a group of us wanted to go see Augusta National. The problem is, the roadside part of the course is surrounded by a thick green hedged fence. You really can’t see inside the course.
A group of us were driving around the perimeter of the course when we noticed one gate open in the fence. It was probably a maintenance entrance, but as we drove by several times, it looked like no one was near that entrance.
We took the chance and drove through. We could see a fairway, and we stepped out of the car to snap some photos and just take in the scenery. Our little adventure didn’t last long as we saw a maintenance cart headed our way. We were definitely intruding.
We quickly scrambled to get back in our car and turn around and get out of there before getting thrown out. All that evening, we were a little worried someone might track down our car tag and come after us.
It’s an adventure I’ll always hold dear as I wait for the opportunity to actually, someday, get to walk the course with the crowd during the tournament. In the meantime, I’ll be spending time on the couch this weekend taking in the beauty of the event.
Allen is publisher and editor for CNHI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.