When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the federal registration process was put under the auspices of the federal government at a time when many African Americans were still disenfranchised by discriminatory tactics, upheld by state law, such as the poll tax and literacy test. What American voter could successfully answer by rote the names of every Alabama state judge as a prerequisite to be able to cast a ballot?
Yes, these were the types of questions that appeared on literacy tests, and the poll tax was finally repealed with the 24th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The 15th Amendment established the enfranchisement of African Americans – at least, on paper – during Reconstruction. Yet after 100 years, fewer than 10 percent of African American voters were even registered n the state of Mississippi. And where exactly are we now regarding the upcoming election, where mail-in ballots have taken the center stage?
We really reverted, in a way, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2013, when the 1965 Voting Rights Act was gutted, and states and counties with a history of discrimination are now permitted to regulate their elections in the absence of federal oversight. It is very apparent that the U.S. is still in dire need of that oversight, because following the 2013 SCOTUS majority opinion, thousands of polling places closed their doors and many states began purging their voting rolls.
And President Trump has suggested mail-in ballots will undermine the November 2020 general election with fraud, despite evidence to the contrary. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission estimates the national average absentee ballot rejection is 1.4 percent, while states that vote in all-mail elections have rates lower than 1 percent. Are we looking at voter error, and not institutional issues as the reason minority voters are more than likely to have their ballots rejected?
I suggest people take a look at what University of Florida Political Science Professor Daniel A. Smith has uncovered regarding Georgia’s 2018 midterm election results. Smith’s research revealed that in Gwinnet County, 4 percent of white voters’ absentee ballots were rejected, compared with 8 percent of African American voters whose ballots were rejected. While there are some counties in Southern state jurisdictions with a much lower rate of rejected African American ballots compared with other jurisdictions, is the reason for this attributed to a more intelligent or less intelligent segment of voters across county lines?
Institutional factors that have resulted in this inequity regarding rejected mail-in ballots are easy to see. The reliability of mail service in lower-income communities does not fare as well as in affluent communities, and on Native American reservations, home delivery addresses are not even used for mail voting.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has implemented some “changes” that could undermine the election, and did go on to claim these “changes” are designed to cut costs. And like the Federal Reserve Bank, the USPS is apolitical, yet it seems as if Trump is tying the very survival of the U.S. mail service to the political agenda of the White House itself.
The House of Representatives wrote legislation that will allocate $25 billion to keep the USPS afloat, yet in the final analysis, the kind of reform that is needed is a SCOTUS overturn of Shelby County v. Holder, with a restoration of Section 4 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. We shall overcome.
Brent Been is an Educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.