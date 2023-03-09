One of my late mom’s favorite expressions — and the woman had close to a million of them, I swear — was that someone doesn’t have the good sense God gave a goose.
And Sam Hill was big with her too, since she was constantly asking me, “What in the Sam Hill are you doing?”
Yep, you read that one from me before.
It came to me earlier this week that I/we tend to greet people we see every day at work or whatever we are doing, by saying hello.
Now, my wife and I walk the Enid Trails in fairly regular fashion, and we come across people who we say hi to, who return the hi, and others who ignore us.
I noted we pretty much dismiss the ones who don’t acknowledge our hello, and those who do make us feel a little better.
Isn’t that odd? I checked the internet for the hello greeting or hi greeting, and there are some fairly well known ones out there that aren’t English. The French say bonjour, it’s hola in Spanish, konnichiwa in Japanese, guten tag in German, shalom in Hebrew, asalaam alaikum in Arabic and non hao in Chinese.
I checked the formal hello in Russian, and it’s zdravstvuyte — good luck pronouncing that one.
I had to look it up twice just to make sure I spelled it correctly. And spell check absolutely hates it.
I tend to say hi to both people I know, I work with and usually people I don’t know that I encounter — particularly if they look at me when I look at them as we pass.
Invariably, I say hey instead of hello. I don’t know why, it just comes out of my mouth, like I’m not trying to be formal and seem pretentious.
I’m sure I learned that from my dad, because he went out of his way to not be pretentious.
To me, saying hey is just my hello — and I can’t for the life of me figure out why.
Of course, I grew up in Oklahoma, which is one of the friendliest states there is.
I find myself saying hey to co-workers at the News & Eagle when I arrive in the newsroom.
And, I tend to say goodbye, or just see yah, when I leave.
I don’t think about it, I just do it.
Funny what we learn over the years of our lives, what we learn from our parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles.
I checked on the number of ways we acknowledge other people for the first time.
There’s the plain hello, which to me is too formal, too stiff for people we know — it’s more for people we meet for the first time
There’s good morning, morning and just mornin‘ — for the least formal.
Or, at the N&E, it’s usually afternoon, so there’s that one.
There’s my personal favorite, hey. That’s closely followed by hi and hi there.
But there are many spinoffs from hello as a greeting. There’s the far more personal how are you and how ya doing. Yo and what’s up are w-a-a-a-y down on my list of greetings. Someone that says that to me is going to get an instant “F” grade on my greeting scale.
Of course, there’s the formal good afternoon and good evening.
Another on my “F” greeting grading scale would be what’s going on.
That one draws the stink eye from me every single time. Then there’s goodbye, bye and see yah — my personal favorite that just slips out to friends and co-workers.
Hasta luego and hasta mañana are reserved for times I just want to say goodbye a little differently — and to acknowledge that I did learn a few words from Spanish classes in high school and college — other than being able to count to 10.
See, I did pay attention — kind of. Greetings are funny things when you stop and think about them. I don’t — we don’t — generally think about things like this. It’s just what people do when they interact, whether it’s meeting someone for the first time, or every day.
I know, I have several co-workers who are always friendly and smiling when they greet me. I try and greet them first, which I tend to do — and see if I can beat them to the punch. Of course, not all are friendly. I seem to have found a few on the Enid Trails. Maybe they aren’t really from here, and are just saving their hello for another occasion. I understand when I go to a different state not everyone is as friendly as Oklahomans.
We don’t do everything the right way, but when it comes to friendly, Oklahomans take a back seat to no one. I kinda like that about us.
