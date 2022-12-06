Almost every parent has faced it: a ‘tis-the-season episode at a shopping mall, where a struggling toddler is forced onto the lap of a long-suffering Santa for a photo op and recitation of a wish list, which usually doesn’t happen because the kid can’t stop screaming long enough to tick off the toys.
Parents are disconcerted by this behavior, but we wouldn’t be if we put ourselves in the child’s shoes. Thanks to the shrinks, we now have coulrophobia on the human list of neuroses. If some kids (and adults) are afraid of clowns in their garish makeup and costumes, it stands to reason they might also be freaked out by a fat guy implausibly decked out in a furry red suit and a long white beard, and intermittently bellowing “Ho, ho, ho!” Need proof? Watch “A Christmas Story”; our family does, in an endless cycle, beginning on Thanksgiving and ending Jan. 1, when everyone is nursing a hangover. And now, there’s the followup, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” with an adult Ralphie suffering from low self-esteem because he can’t get his novel published. Of course, those of us who’ve seen the original movie understand he eventually told his story.
The first time my son encountered “Santa” was when he was a year old. We were driving to California to see my in-laws, and we had taken the southern route so we could pass through Houston and visit my brother. After a day or two there, during which time Cole embarrassed us by eating dry food from the cat’s bowl, we drove onto San Antonio and spent the night. While strolling around on the Riverwalk, we came upon a Santa taking orders from kids, so we got in line. We sat Cole on Santa’s lap, and he dutifully grinned, eliciting a response of “Awwww!” in unison from all the adults in the vicinity. The Polaroid was snapped, and we bought it and went on our merry way. Upon our arrival in California, my mother-in-law decided she wanted to take her turn at the Santa scene while my husband and I were at Disneyland. When she showed us the photo later, she was a bit irritated; Cole hadn’t cooperated as well the second time around. The photo showed a clearly annoyed Santa, and a struggling, wailing child whose countenance called to mind that famous painting by Edvard Munch.
Parents are bound by a code when it comes to Santa. Early on, we have to explain who he is, what he does, and all the other traditions associated with the jolly old elf: the reindeer, the sleigh, and the requisite letters to the North Pole. We get to explain why he doesn’t shave, why he’s so fat, and why he doesn’t just wear jeans like everyone else. And no matter what time of year, St. Nick is used to compel good behavior: “If you get into Daddy’s toolbox or Mommy’s knife drawer again, Santa won’t stop at our house eight months from now.”
The second time we drove to California, Cole was 3, and very precocious, and he was asking more complicated questions - like how Santa managed to stuff presents for all those kids in such a small sleigh and how he got from the department store in Amarillo to the park in Gallup in such a short span of time. Cole, who had earlier crouched in the fireplace and peered upward, also wondered how Santa got his chubby body down the chimney. At first, such queries are deflected by most parents with the catch-all, “He’s magic,” but later, the child has to be let in on a secret to which only special boys and girls are privy: Those Santas are just “helpers”; the real McCoy is too busy making toys in his workshop at the North Pole to hang around malls and American Legion huts.
On this particular trip, Cole was raising Cain in the back seat, and after a while, we noticed that traveling alongside us on I-40 was a flatbed semi carrying dozens of bundles of what looked like large sticks or irregular wooden poles. I told Cole, “There’s the Switch Man, and he’s headed to your grandparents’ house to leave you a bundle of switches.” This ploy worked at first, but eventually the kid became restless again and started acting up. Then, right outside of Flagstaff, the big rig turned off on a road leading to a mining operation. Chris said, “And look, the Switch Man is going over there to pick up your lump of coal!” Cole - the kid in the back, not the mineral - began to wail, “I’ll be good! I’ll be good!”
I don’t remember too many visits to Santa after that. When Cole was about 5, we did take him to see to one at Woodland Hills Mall. He came away rolling his eyes and saying, “Shoo-wee! That was one of those helpers, and he smelled like cigarettes.” Having just been exposed to the DARE program, he added helpfully, “You know that’s a drug, right, Mom?” A few weeks later, he informed me he was “keeping a short eye out for Santa,” who was expected to swing by that evening with a cache of Hot Wheels cars.
Of course, Santa still visits our home. The last item of any significance he dropped off for my son - unless you count the Walt Disney World tickets last year for him and his fiancée - was a PlayStation 3 probably 15 years ago, although he always seems to pick out nice tools and DVDs for my husband. Some years, the elf offers up train trips to San Antonio or Chicago, or a flight to and from California to visit Chris’ family when his parents were still alive. This year, a mixed trip is in the offing, and coasters are part of the itinerary.
You know what they say: The only difference between men and boys is the size (and price) of their toys. Perhaps it’s true of girls, too.
