I want to thank U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.
Not on behalf of me, but on behalf of Bruce Darley and others like him.
I would let Bruce tell the Senators himself, but he can’t speak now, and even when I met him, the words were slurred as he tried to keep the saliva from running uncontrollably down his lips.
On Tuesday, Moran and Tester, in a strange fit of bipartisanship, got conservatives to take off tin foil hats and liberals to stop being arrested without handcuffs, and agree to pass legislation that would cover veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals, including Agent Orange and burning garbage. The legislation, the “PACT Act” is no small or ceremonial feat. In fact, it’s going to cost us billions to treat the cancer and other diseases that went along with the longstanding practice of burning the military’s trash in open pits with the help of a bit of diesel or jet fuel.
For years, breathing the thick, black acrid smoke was seen as part of doing your job in the military, and while the toxic risks of inhaling smoke from burning garbage without protection is well understood, the military hid behind the excuse that you couldn’t necessarily prove it was the smoke that caused the illness. And even when the Veterans Administration had to concede that cancer and other neurological diseases was more than just correlation, it used its most powerful political weapon: The fear that it might cost the taxpayers millions, maybe even billions.
But Tester and Moran forced the bill through.
Darley was a UH-1 Huey pilot in Vietnam. When he returned to the states, he became a vice president of Utah State University and well loved by many. Darley flew missions including many that involved dumping large barrels of “exfoliant” on the jungles of southeastern Asia. He recalled his fellow soldiers being covered with the chemicals that they were assured were harmless and only posed a danger to plants. Sometimes, in the heat of the jungle, they’d splash a little on each other as a joke. Other times, it was not impossible to get covered with the stuff as they maneuvered the bins in a vibrating, jerking aircraft.
They called it “Agent Orange.”
Decades later, Darley was battling Parkinson’s disease and a host of other less common medical issues.
I had gotten Darley to agree to let me track him and chronicle his deterioration and death. But I got a different job opportunity and left Logan, Utah, in the middle of the project. I never lost the notion of someday, some way, I might be able to tell Darley’s story.
I wanted to tell about the injustice of serving your country only to be denied the most basic of care. I wanted to tell about a soldier who knew he was going to die but only cared about what would happen to his wife and family. I wish I could describe in precise words the unmistakable glint in his eyes as we talked, both of us knowing that his diseases were a death sentence and that the long tentacles of the Vietnam War had let him survive the jungle but not the war.
And so I want to thank Moran and Tester for not giving up, and not losing sight of those veterans, many of whom have died horrible deaths just like Darley.
I know if Bruce Darley was here, he’d thank you.
And I want to thank the senators for helping me to finish Bruce’s story with a happier ending.
Darrell Ehrlick is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Montanan
