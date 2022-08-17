Since we’re a country composed mostly of descendants of immigrants, it is puzzling to me that some have a hard time recognizing the need for immigrants and welcoming them to our communities.
Here in the heart of the Cherokee Nation, we must recognize that the ancestors of our Cherokee brothers and sisters saw some value in those who came to these shores. If we look around, we see the impact of the intermarriage with Europeans, including many who, like John Ross as the grandson of immigrants, married into the tribe.
From Wikipedia, we get this information: “Ross was the son of a Cherokee mother and a Scottish father. His mother and maternal grandmother were each of mixed Scots-Cherokee ancestry but brought up in Cherokee culture, which is matrilineal. His maternal grandfather was a Scottish immigrant.”
I know many of our families have a similar story of grandparents or great-grandparents who were immigrants. Even with that history and a national motto of “E Pluribus Unum” - meaning “from many one”- as a nation, we have always struggled with how to effectively address issues related to immigration.
Since inception, the U.S. has seen laws change several times since 1790 when “naturalization” laws were only for “free white men.” We see echoes of that in today’s debate about immigration and the characterizations of immigrants and refugees as “illegals,” especially those coming from the south and have characteristically brown skin. The chants of white nationalists, “You will not replace us,” and, “White nation, now we start the deportation,” along with news stories about hordes of people from Honduras and Guatemala coming to our southern border, add to the emotions of immigration.
They hope to incite fear in the populace and instead of working to find a compassionate solution to use the issue as a wedge between citizens and hope you will vote for the candidate who will restrict and punish those who hope to come here. This ignores some important facts, one being that most people who are here illegally came into the country legally with a visa and overstayed their visa. The largest numbers, according to DHS - 2020 figures - all come from European countries.
We all know the former president demonized those from Mexico by saying, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best… They’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us [sic]. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
But Chef Anthony Bourdain had this to say: “We love Mexican people - we sure employ a lot of them. Despite our ridiculously hypocritical attitudes toward immigration, we demand that Mexicans cook a large percentage of the food we eat, grow the ingredients we need to make that food, clean our houses, mow our lawns, wash our dishes, and look after our children. As any chef will tell you, our entire service economy - the restaurant business as we know it - in most American cities, would collapse overnight without Mexican workers.”
That’s not to say there is no problem at our southern border; there is. But there are solutions out there that are not based on fear and hate. They are practical and doable. If you’ve ever been to Big Bend National Park, you know that a wall is not practical. And you know that Mexico is not going to pay for any wall.
But if the presidents of the U.S. and Mexico meet with respect and dignity, as Biden and Obrador did, you’ll see it is possible for Mexico to commit $1.5 billion toward border security. Let’s quit the hate and fear and try respect and dignity. I think we’ll get a different outcome.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
