OK, is it finally my turn? This line has been interminable. I thought I’d never get here.
Yes, I know a lot of people want to return gifts after Christmas, as many as 13 percent of American shoppers, according to the National Retail Federation, but this is ridiculous.
Anyway, here it is, I think I have the receipt here, somewhere.
Yes, I know it is used. Yes, I know this is last year’s model. That’s the point, it is last year, 2022.
I don’t want it anymore. I don’t need it. It is out of fashion. It is so, well, last year. It is about as coveted as a Vladimir Putin Chia Pet.
It started out fine, with the Winter Olympics, that event that makes us actually care about things like luge and curling for a couple of weeks every four years.
But then it started going downhill. Vladimir Putin (the ruthless dictator, not the Chia Pet) decided he wasn’t getting enough attention so he invaded Ukraine. He invaded just after Valentine’s Day and he figured the war would be over by St. Patrick’s Day, but it was not to be.
Putin and his minions have succeeded in turning much of Ukraine into a wasteland, but he has not conquered the Ukrainian people, nor dampened their spirits. As of late last week some 42,000 people on both sides had died as a result of Putin’s brutality, and another 54,000 had been injured. Add to that the some 15,000 people who are missing, the 14 million who have been displaced and the 140,000 buildings that have been destroyed. Put them all together and you spell hell on earth.
COVID-19 continues to sicken and kill people the world over, despite the efforts of many to act as if the pandemic is over. At the end of 2022, more than 100 million Americans had contracted the disease, while 1.08 million had died. And at the end of the year, cases, hospitalizations and deaths were all on the rise. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, Monkeypox reared its ugly head in 75 countries, including our own.
Inflation had a grip on 2022, as well. Prices for everything you can think of went up, and don’t show much sign of easing anytime soon.
And of course gun violence abated in this great country of ours — not. As of late November the U.S. had topped 600 incidents of mass shootings this calendar year. The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shooting incidents in America, reports more than 6,000 children were either killed or wounded in the United States in 2022. At least 306 children age 11 and younger were killed by gunfire in 2022, while the toll rose to 1,323 for kids between the ages of 12 and 17.
The big daddy of all gun violence incidents in 2022, of course, came in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when 19 kids, all 11 and younger, died at the hands of a lone gunman. Two teachers also were murdered that day.
That’s why the package is wet. I didn’t drop it in the bathtub or anything, those are tears.
The year 2022 saw the deaths of many prominent people, perhaps none more beloved than Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who passed in early September. Among the many others who left us this year were Sidney Poitier, Madeleine Albright, Bill Russell, Angela Lansbury and Pele.
One name remained in the news almost every day of 2022. Who, you ask? The one, the only, Donald Trump. The feds raided his Florida estate and found top secret documents, the Jan. 6, committee laid the entire blame for the attack on the U.S. Capitol (and the sanctity of the American democratic system) at his feet, his business was found guilty of criminal tax fraud, he was found to have paid little or no personal income tax, and … nothing happened, The old boy is as resilient as the Energizer bunny. He even released a set of NFT (non-fungible token) trading cards depicting himself as a superhero (call him Superego). And they sold out, to the tune of some $5 million.
He once said “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” and he is probably right. Superego might have run into some Kryptonite, however, as a number of his chosen candidates in the 2022 midterms fell on their faces, and he is being blamed by some for the so-called Red Wave turning into a ripple.
OK, 2022 did feature the World Cup, that month every four years when Americans pretend not only to be interested in, but to understand, what the rest of the world calls football. And NASA launched Artemis, the first test flight of the new spacecraft that should one day return humans to the moon.
But there were hurricanes, fires, floods, droughts, tornadoes, killer heat waves and other natural disasters.
In short, 2022 was a year to forget, rather than one to remember fondly.
So, how about it? Can I get my money back? No? Rats. How about an exchange? I see you have 2023 right there on the shelf behind you in a shiny box. We can all make a new start, make resolutions we have no intention of keeping, and move confidently into the future with all our hopes and dreams for the coming year still intact.
Really? Cool. Here, take 2022. Goodbye and good riddance. Wow, 2023. A brand new year.
Hey, why is it ticking?
