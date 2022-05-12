Increasingly, especially in youth sports, finding enough referees and umpires to staff scheduled games is becoming a problem. At younger levels, of course, game officials are often younger and less experienced. That should give some insight into the problem — after all, why should a high schooler or young adult want to stand there and take endless verbal abuse every time he makes a close call?
Just this spring in Laurel, Miss., umpire Kristi Moore made a call at second base. Neither coach particularly reacted to the call, but one mother became irate to the point where she was asked to leave the game. But it didn’t end there. The woman returned after the game and attacked Moore, causing a severe contusion and nerve damage in one eye.
The event precipitated a bill in the legislature that would have made assaulting an official a felony. It died without floor action.
Endless examples make the news all around the country. In Lithonia, Ga., players, egged on by parents, attacked a referee in a church league game, his injuries requiring 30 stitches. A coach attacked a youth league referee in Thousand Oaks, Calif. In a junior high basketball game in Seattle, Wash., a referee was breaking up a fight between two players when a parent slammed him to the floor. A Dallas, Texas, youth baseball coach shoved an umpire who had to be taken to the hospital. In Indiana, at a Westfield youth girls game, a spectator body-slammed a referee after a coach attacked him.
In professional sports, and to a degree in major college games, TV replay is increasingly being employed on some disputed plays. There have been calls to make all ball-and-strike calls on the major league level electronic. On lower levels, of course, such innovations are cost-prohibitive.
It isn’t hard to figure out that many of these irate adults are living out their vicarious frustrations on the backs of their offspring. And their understandably partisan views cannot give the benefit of the doubt to an official whose calls, whether good or bad, are made with no stake in the outcome.
“Officials in any sport are expected to be perfect and we’re not,” Moore said. “We never will be.”
That isn’t to say it can’t be fun to second-guess the guys in the striped shirts. After all, they may be the only ones on the field or the floor who are getting paid.
I’ve done my share of snarking at officials in my day. After all, sometimes an official needs a little help. And if it gets too egregious, I may offer to lend the arbiter my glasses.
But I try to keep it light. We have to remember that it’s only a game. The sun will come up tomorrow, even if a questionable call results in a tough loss in a season-ending tournament. And, hopefully, our kids will be more resilient than we are.
