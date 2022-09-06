There is going to be a lot to unpack over the next few weeks regarding Oklahoma’s direction in public education as a result of the upcoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction election.
However, a very concerning note is GOP candidate Ryan Walter’s assertion that it may be time for the state to reject federal funding due to his belief that federal dollars may hold the state hostage in what curriculum must be taught.
Walters said it may be time to start rejecting federal funding that flows to local schools, particularly if those funds dictate what must be taught, have ties to federal testing mandates and aren’t “best for kids.”
“That requires us to do a deep dive and have a conversation on is our money being spent as efficiently as possible and whether we want to take certain federal dollars,” he said.
Never mind the profound political clash that is setting up the 2022 state superintendent race and the direction Oklahoma takes regarding where taxpayer dollars go in funding education. This suggestion, if implemented, has the potential to wreak financial havoc on districts and will cost districts millions of dollars in funding.
On average, federal funding makes up nearly 10% -- and sometimes more depending on the district -- of the total current revenue for Oklahoma school districts, according to Shawn Hime, executive director of the State School Boards Association and a former Enid Public Schools superintendent. It funds day-to-day operations such as personnel who help with federally funded programs for reading assistance, special education and child nutrition.
In his criticism of federal funding, Walters cites a federal social studies curriculum grant that he said includes the teaching of critical race theory because it requires teaching the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion. Critical race theory is the boogeyman Walters seems to see in every corner.
Though Oklahoma lawmakers have touted recent historic investments in public education, the state consistently ranks in the bottom five in how well it funds schools. Hime said the federal government funds education at a ratio based on what the state invests.
The federal funding is part of the state budget, and it is funding state lawmakers depend on when crafting that budget
We cannot see how eliminating millions in federal funding is going to help Oklahoma reach Top 10 status in education.
Enid News & Eagle
