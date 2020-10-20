Election Day is right around the corner, and it’s important to ensure your vote is counted! Keeping American values is critical in the face of attempts by socialism to take over.
The Nov. 3 election will have many offices and state questions on the ballot, including president, Congressional seats, and several legislative or local offices.
Anyone who wants to vote by mail must request their ballot by Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots can be returned via mail or dropped off at your county election board office. Ballots must be received by Election Day or they won’t be counted.
If you chose to vote absentee, you can track your ballot’s progress online through the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Voter Portal. You can find your registration online at okvoterportal.okelections.us; there, you can track when your ballot was mailed to you, received by the Election Board, and counted!
Health precautions approved by the Legislature and enacted by the Governor allow voters to submit a copy of their voter registration card or other form of identification in lieu of having their absentee ballot notarized. This ensures that every person who voted absentee is a registered voter in Oklahoma!
You can also vote early at your county election board office. Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and continues Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. You can also vote on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The polls are open on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and any person in line to vote by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
People voting in person can preview their ballot through the Voter Portal. There are so many offices and state questions on the ballot that it’s wise to do your homework ahead of time and study up on these issues prior to voting!
Meanwhile, with the end of the census in sight, the Legislature is preparing to begin the redistricting process, during which the House and Senate will redraw legislative districts based on population changes found in the 2020 census.
The Speaker announced several weeks ago all House members would serve on regional redistricting committees. These regional committees will host in-person and virtual public meetings to give the public the opportunity to voice their opinions about the process.
I was recently appointed as the committee chair for the Southeast region. We are working to schedule some public meetings in our area in the coming months. These meetings encourage public input in the redistricting process, but are not the only opportunity for public comment. All Oklahomans can email redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov to provide feedback on the redistricting process.
We are finalizing the details for these meetings, and more information will be announced later!
