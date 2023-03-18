Oklahoma Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat is puzzled. Despite an obscenely lucrative package offered to Volkswagen, it decided to locate its new battery gigafactory in Canada. That’s the second major economic loss in less than a year; the first was a snub by the Panasonic Battery plant, which opted for Kansas City over Pryor.
Treat wants to form a committee to discover what happened. He’s “determined to find the common denominator as to why we aren’t being chosen.” He wants to know how Oklahoma can become “more attractive to businesses looking to expand or relocate.”
Surely he can’t be serious - but if he is, he doesn’t want to hear the truth.
The reason the Sooner state keeps getting bypassed is obvious to any high school student, even one adversely affected by the book bans the hate-filled and deeply misguided Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is trying to impose. These clueless state leaders need to get it through their skulls: Few high-powered corporations want to locate here because of our crazy politics and our backward views on social issues.
Several years ago, the Press interviewed a couple of head hunters and asked why, although leaders are willing to strap taxpayers with back-breaking debt to buy a company’s relocation, few have taken the bait. They were candid. Said one: “[These companies] want certain things for their employees, and Oklahoma doesn’t have them or care about them. They want robust public school and higher education systems in which [the public is] willing to invest.. They want mass transit, and a great parks and rec system everywhere, not just in Tulsa. They want good infrastructure, and yours is some of the worst. Finally, they want a place where they can attract a diverse group of workers who won’t be bogged down with bigotry masquerading as Christianity.”
In other words, companies tend to avoid states where Black Lives Matter protesters are widely called terrorists. They prefer not to be in an area where LGBTQ people are routinely targeted by hostile forces and draconian laws. They also cite reasonable gun laws and access to affordable health care, which would include reproductive freedom without government interference. They prize exceptional education, a healthy environment, social programs and benefits, and a workforce ready to give it their all.
Let’s face it: That’s not Oklahoma. Our collective attitude is driving away high-paying jobs in droves. Walters himself has been cited by at least one top-tier executive eyeing a move. That man questioned not just Walters’ ethics, but his mental acuity.
Until Oklahomans throw off the blinders and vote for their own best interests, we will continue losing out. So will states like Florida, which is now attractive only to segments of industry that care about access to beaches and generally good weather.
In the meantime, we’ll lose and lose and lose - and as job opportunities go elsewhere, so will our kids. It’s worth thinking about.
