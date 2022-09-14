Over the past few months, the Federal Reserve has made the decision to raise interest rates multiple times to combat the inflation Americans all across the country are experiencing.
Inflation is often framed in terms of supply and demand, and most consider supply chain issues due to COVID - combined with multiple stimulus packages passed by the government - to be the cause of our inflation troubles today. The Federal Reserve now seeks to solve this issue by impeding demand, making borrowing money more costly, in an effort to slow spending.
At a summit last month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, “While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation.”
Just over a year ago, Powell called inflation “transitory,” suggesting it would be short-lived. Then by November of last year, Powell began to concede that inflation might not be so “transitory” after all. But while Powell believes higher interest rates will bring down inflation, others disagree, arguing without reigning in government spending, inflation will remain high. And some even warn the rate hikes coming from the Federal Reserve could create more problems.
Last month CNBC, referencing a paper released at the same Jackson Hole summit, reported, “In the current case, inflation is being driven largely by fiscal spending in response to the COVID crisis, and simply raising interest rates won’t be enough to bring it back down, researchers Francesco Bianchi of Johns Hopkins University and Leonardo Melosi of the Chicago Fed wrote.” CNBC went on to say the researchers warned that without tighter fiscal policies, “a vicious circle of rising nominal interest rates, rising inflation, economic stagnation, and increasing debt would arise.”
Powell spoke of pain, but Americans are already experiencing pain. Inflation has taken its toll on the American people for over a year now. And just last month, Forbes reported, “Total household debt rose to a record $16.2 trillion last quarter.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren acknowledged she worried that Powell’s rate hikes would burden the American people and could lead to a recession. “What he calls ‘some pain’ means putting people out of work, shutting down small businesses, because the cost of money goes up, because the interest rates go up,” Warren said in an interview on CNN, before adding, “I’m very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession.”
Some economists even argue the Federal Reserve has contributed to inflation through its quantitative easing and “money printing” policies. And now, at a time when inflation is hurting Americans, the Federal Reserve’s policies appear poised to bring more pain.
Raising interest rates affects everything from credit cards, to mortgages, to car loans, and if this response does push our economy into a recession, many Americans will likely find it even harder to make ends meet.
Raising interest rates may help rein in inflation in the long run, but it could also cause more problems. If the government continues to spend irresponsibly, the impact of these policies could be minimal.
Ultimately, it seems that whatever the outcome of the Fed’s rate hikes, we’ll keep paying the price.
