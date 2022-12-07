Have you ever been driving down the road and seen something that made you go “Wow! That is impressive.” Or been somewhere that the scenery just left you in awe of nature?
Overlooking the Illinois river from the bluff from the Sparrow Hawk Trail might elicit such a response when one encounters that kind of natural beauty. That’s a local example of beauty that can be found just for the looking and the sense of appreciation one can have for nature and the gifts we receive freely. They are many, and every natural environment has its own “brand.”
As Woody Guthrie wrote, “This land is your land, this land is my land, From California to the New York Island, From the Redwood Forest to the Gulf Stream waters, this land was made for you and me.”
Some would argue that point, but truly nature is yours and mine. If we open our eyes to its beauty, it is free for the looking and taking. But what of the beauty made by people? We see evidence of it and can celebrate that there are those among us who have an exceptional ability to create something impressive, that makes a person stop and go “Wow!”
Having recently visited Italy, I had the privilege of seeing some of that firsthand. I saw the Statue of David that was hewn from stone by Michelangelo when he was 23 years old.
I saw the Sistine Chapel - also by Michelangelo - and so much other art that it was hard to take it all in. The problem? Most of that art was in museums that had an entry fee. Some of it was commissioned by a very wealthy family, the Medicis, and it in many cases it was made public.
They were seen as benefactors, so in their town, Florence, there is a lot of art available to see in public. We have a similar situation not too far from here; in Bentonville, Arkansas, the Walton family has funded the Crystal Bridges art museum, and if you can get there it is free to enter. It is quite impressive, too.
Those projects are funded by wealthy folks; so, what of public funding? Public spaces and public art? Is it a good investment to create commons where people can go to gather, and art that people can see and appreciate without having to drive a long distance or pay an entry fee? When there are so many pressing needs in any community, that is a valid and reasonable question.
However, if you believe, as I do, that art represents a country and its heritage, the question is turned on its head. It becomes “How much should we spend on art?” and “How much can we designate to create and maintain common areas?” Living in this area we are very fortunate to have both public art and public areas that demonstrate that local leadership have a vision that includes both.
Between the murals and the recent addition of the Cultural Pathway that connects the various Cherokee attractions and museums, which are free, is a good example of an investment in telling our story. Then we have the lakes, rivers, and parks that are our commons, that we can appreciate for free. But, as has been pointed out before, nothing is free.
We all pitch in and support these endeavors. In doing so, we say for us and for future generations that we value our heritage, we commit our resources to the development and maintenance of common spaces where we can connect with nature, and hopefully, our own spirit.
Open spaces, visual arts, singing, dancing, music, they all add to our culture and community and deserve our support.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.