In less than a week, voters will go to the polls to vote on State Question 820, which would make recreational marijuana legal in Oklahoma.
Adults over the age of 21 years old would be able to purchase marijuana products for recreational use from licensed sellers. SQ 820 would allow individuals to possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana, 6 mature marijuana plants, and 6 seedling plants.
The state question also creates a licensing process for recreational marijuana dispensaries, commercial growers, processors and transporters, and it directs the state to create rules for the preparation and labeling of marijuana products within 90 days after becoming law.
The state would impose a 15% excise tax on each sale, with surplus revenue going to student services, drug addiction treatment programs, courts, local government, and the state General Revenue Fund.
Members of the Enid News & Eagle Editorial Board have constructed both “pro” and “con” arguments regarding this issue. We encourage voters to study the ballot question, research news articles and other information on the issue, then go to the polls ready to make an informed decision.
Early voting on State Question 820 will be Thursday and Friday at county election board offices. Election day is Tuesday, March 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vote Yes — SQ 820 a sensible program with responsible legislation
State Question 820 will create a sensible program tailored to Oklahoma, carefully balancing personal freedom with responsible regulation. Products will be tested, labeled and tracked from seed-to-sale; employers will be able to maintain a drug-free workplace; and it keeps penalties in place for anyone who gives marijuana to someone under 21.
Current laws can ruin lives: If a person makes one minor mistake with marijuana, they can land in jail and be saddled with a life-long criminal record that can make it hard to get a job, an apartment, student loans or a credit card. 820 will prevent unnecessary arrests and allow people to clean their record.
In states that have legalized marijuana, arrests for simple marijuana offenses are down 70 to 90% — freeing up time and money for the state to focus on more serious issues. Fewer arrests also would mean that courts aren’t clogged with petty marijuana cases.
Legalization of recreational marijuana will make marijuana easier to access for medical purposes. Currently patients have to join a government registry to access the program. 820 will remove barriers and make it easier for patients to alleviate their health conditions with marijuana.
Eighteen other states, including Montana and Arizona, have legalized marijuana for adults. In those states, licensed marijuana businesses have to follow regulations and pay taxes. Stores check IDs and products are tested by laboratories to ensure safety. Residents in regulated states overwhelmingly like the new policy, and no state that’s passed legalization has repealed their law and reinstated prohibition.
Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to the economic benefits of recreational sales that would yield a 15% excise tax for government services.
“A study from one of the leading economic firms estimated that by passing State Question 820 we will bring almost a half billion dollars of new tax revenue in the next five years to Oklahoma. That means a hundred million dollars annually we will be able to spend on schools, law enforcement, health care, and other priorities,” Tilley said.
(The numbers quoted by Tilley were compiled by Vicente Sederberg LLP, a national cannabis law firm hired by Yes on 820.)
Damion Shade, executive director of OK Justice Reform, argued that the benefits of 820 vastly outweigh the drawbacks, especially for people of color with old, nonviolent pot convictions. 820 would “provide a judicial process for people to seek modification, reversal, re-designation, or expungement of certain prior marijuana-related judgments and sentences.”
Vote No — Enforcement, societal costs outweigh the benefits
Oklahoma voters narrowly approved “medical” marijuana use in 2018, subject to state regulation of marijuana growing, processing and dispensary operations. That supposed “state regulation” has been a disaster. Oklahoma leads the nation in number of marijuana dispensary licenses. What a sad claim to being No. 1.
Oklahoma has more marijuana grow operations than California, a state with 10 times the population. Whoa! Last summer, Oklahoma’s so-called regulation of the marijuana industry was so far out of control that the state issued a moratorium on new licenses. That was more than four years after voters OK’d medical marijuana. If voters now approve recreational marijuana use on March 7, it would go into effect just 90 days later. Yikes!
Yes, recreational marijuana would be taxed under the plan on the March 7 ballot. But, the costs of enforcement and the societal costs will far, far outweigh tax income the state would receive. Plus, it would be incredibly naïve to think any significant amount of the marijuana tax revenue would trickle down to the local level to help with schools or substance abuse programs.
Like medical marijuana, recreational marijuana is being sold as a boost to the local and state economy. How bogus! While medical marijuana has brought tens of thousands of “new businesses” to Oklahoma, the overall economic impact has been minimal. Do Oklahomans really need more than the current average of 37 marijuana dispensaries in every county? Of course not! Yet conservative Oklahoma already has more licensed dispensaries than gas stations statewide. And, that without expanding marijuana use to casual or recreational users.
The explosion of marijuana grow operations statewide, with more than 7,000 licenses issued to growers, has been an invitation to crime — something nobody wants in rural Oklahoma. Yet we’ve seen phantom owners and shadowy growers that include Chinese crime syndicates and Mexican cartels thriving in Oklahoma. The execution-style murders of four people in rural Kingfisher County last year are a tragic prime example. Why would we want to expand on this horrible legacy by expanding marijuana use and production?
Recreational marijuana has been linked to addiction and shown to be a gateway to other risky behaviors. Legalization in other states has led to increased recreational use and an even greater surge in the number of people who use cannabis heavily. That, in turn, comes with a serious social, legal and economic cost. Let’s not go there. Oklahoma should be known as a family friendly state, not a pot-smoker’s paradise.
Marijuana still is illegal at the federal level, and for good reason.
Some proponents will argue Oklahoma has effectively fully legalized marijuana use because of lax restrictions now in place. In response, here’s a metaphor: Vehicles are capable of going 80, 90 or 100 mph. We have speed limits, but many Oklahoma drivers ignore the law. So, do we stop setting speed limits and allow licensed drivers to go as fast as they can anywhere they can, including neighborhoods, near schools and business districts? NO! That would just promote bad behavior and cause bigger problems. Likewise with allowing expanded marijuana use.
Let’s apply some Oklahoma common sense here: Expanding legal marijuana use is a bad idea. Don’t allow Oklahoma to “go to pot.” Vote “no” on State Question 820.
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.