Gas prices are dropping a bit, and although we don’t know to what extent or for how long or even if it will come surging back at some time, we can hope for the best.
Because, it doesn’t actually seem like we can ever really do anything about it – aside from alternative transportation – except surrender.
President Joe Biden sure does a good job of reflecting our powerlessness to the oil overlords, doesn’t he?
He got so mad in June after the national average went above $5 that he wrote a letter to oil companies.
That letter isn’t why prices are dropping now. The head of the Executive Branch rarely has much to do with the price of gas.
The price of oil per barrel is not solely responsible for the price of gas, and it can be noted that oil companies have intentionally not expanded refining capacity.
Also, inflation that followed the pandemic, supply chain interruptions and a war in Ukraine have put us on hard times.
But, there is something to these companies that goes, “Ah, if people are expecting to have to pay more, we can gradually overcharge more than we need to.”
It just happens, and there really is no regulation.
All that pain, but Oklahoma’s state coffers, doing real fine.
Record-breaking revenue from gross production tax.
Now if we could just get our state leaders to be responsible with that money, we’d have something going.
