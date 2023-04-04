Add Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Timothy Brewer to the list of unsung heroes in Oklahoma, for having the fortitude to stand up to the tyranny being imposed upon the people of this state by politicians.
When it comes to politicians, hypocrisy seems to be a requirement for the job. They believe they can get away with anything, and sometimes they can. Other times, when the wheels of justice begin rolling, their fans cry foul and demand they be given a pass, no matter how heinous their actions.
Several Oklahoma legislators ought to adopt this as their motto: “Back the blue, until it’s you.” It’s appropriate for the parade of politicos who get caught doing a crime, but not only are they not willing to do the time, they’re willing to threaten the jobs of arresting officers.
Party boy Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, is not the first to get caught breaking the law, and he won’t be the last. In fact, this wasn’t even his first. and like others before him, he makes outrageous claims of immunity, squealing that cops couldn’t arrest him because he’s a politician and thus above the law. “You chose the wrong person, congratulations,” Davis told them, adding – no doubt while slurring his words – that he was “privileged from arrest during the session of the Legislature.” That’s a lie, or some would commit murder. In this case, he wasn’t wielding a dangerous weapon, unless a beer bottle counts. But he and his cohorts were hanging around at a bar after closing, and felt their rank gave them the privilege of staying put – or more accurately, swaying put.
Davis has been censured by his peers, and he issued a sort of apology, but this isn’t his first boozy brush with the law. It’s anybody’s guess why Broken Arrow voters keep tolerating this man who has a problem he refuses to deal with. In 2019, he pleaded no contest for a DUI arrest, and that also included obstructing an officer and speeding.
Davis should be kicked to the curb, but don’t hold your breath. The tolerance – and even reverence – for bad behavior is at an all-time high. and that’s not just at the state level. Plenty of politicians in various cities have been caught with their hands in the cookie jar, their pants around their ankles, or their heads in the powder or a bottle.
Last week, former President Donald Trump got indicted for paying “hush money” from campaign funds to silence a porn star with whom he purportedly had an affair. We haven’t seen the proof, but the grand jury panelists obviously saw something to make them take that monumental step. Of course, Trump’s toadies are calling it a “witch hunt” – can’t they find a more original label? – and turning purple in the face with shouts of outrage.
Newspapers were flooded with emails from indignant state- and federal-level politicians and pundits, demanding that an investigation be launched into those who had the temerity to point fingers at their idol. At TDP alone, more a dozen “press releases” came in from various elected officials lambasting the indictment. It should be noted that we didn’t get a single email from any of those fine fellows expressing sorrow for those killed in the most recent school shooting.
If readers think we’re beating a dead horse when it comes to the lack of morality and ethics among politicians, we admit we’re wielding the whip. and we will keep doing so until voters come to their senses.
Tahlequah Daily Press
