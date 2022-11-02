I raise this issue because some on the left have proposed, and some continue to propose, that police be “defunded.”
When I first heard that, I knew I didn’t agree with it. In fact, I thought it was one of the most stupid suggestions I’ve ever heard. And I still do.
But I did dig a little deeper and found that what they were suggesting wasn’t a general removal of police funding, but an alteration of funding. Some very fringe folks may think we can get along without the police, but I am not one of them.
I’ve met Chief Nate King and many of the officers who serve this community, and I admire and honor their work. They place themselves in situations most of us would run from. When 911 is called, we see them go toward the danger, not run from it. I’ve worked with police in other communities, too, and the ones I worked with were solid officers who went into the profession to make a difference, to make our communities safer. To borrow a phrase, “to serve and protect.” That is exactly what most citizens, Black and white, Indigenous and immigrant, Democrat and Republican alike, want to see.
It is not an easy task, and it will cost money, so President Biden has put our money where our mouths are - tax money, that is. The Biden “budget includes $1.7 billion for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to fight illegal gun trafficking; $1.8 billion to help the U.S. Marshal Service apprehend fugitives; $69 million for the FBI to support its investigations of violent crime, including those against children and in Indian Country; and $72.1 million to prosecute violent crimes.”
When visiting New York City earlier this year, after two police officers had been shot, “The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said during his visit. “It’s to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors.”
The rest of us have a part in making that happen. We have the obligation to do what we can to ensure those who represent us at the State Capitol support sufficient funding to police departments have resources. We know some departments are funded by city coffers, which may be bare. Are there better ways to fund police agencies? I don’t know all the options, but we send those folks to the capitol to solve problems and look for solutions. Further, if you read the Tahlequah Daily Press thoroughly, you find that police are often the first responders to situations that are not particularly related to what we think of as crimes, though they end up being so in too many cases.
I’ve had more than one officer tell me they didn’t sign on to the police department to be a social worker. Since I spent many years doing just that - social work - I know we worked closely with the police in circumstances that called for special training in mental illness, substance abuse, relationship failures/domestic violence, and other social circumstances the police neither trained for nor were particularly interested in, but are often called to intervene on.
What we need to do is recognize those situations and look at other cities and states that have police department budgets expanded to have social workers on staff. There are successful programs to be examined and see if they would work here. We have it pretty good here in Tahlequah, though I see and read about the problems, but I agree with President Biden: We need to fund the police to provide all of what they need to succeed.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.