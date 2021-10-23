Picture this: World Polio Day

Tomorrow is World Polio Day which, “provides an opportunity to highlight global efforts toward a polio-free world and honor the tireless contributions of those on the frontlines in the fight to eradicate polio from every corner of the globe.”
Ada Sunrise Rotary, of which I am a member, marked the occasion with a presentation about polio from Robert and Jennifer Greenstreet. Their presentation included a quiz for which, of course, none of us had thought to study for, so we learned a few things about polio.
Poliomyelitis, commonly shortened to polio, is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. Symptoms can be mild, but severe cases can cause nerve damage, paralysis, and death. It is a very dangerous disease.
Polio is transmitted through poor sanitation, poor handwashing, poor sewage systems, and poor water quality.
In a single day, 17,500,000 children in Brazil were immunized.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Europe polio-free in 2002.
As recently as 1988, the world experienced nearly 350,000 cases of wild polio, but by 2018, thanks to immunization efforts by organizations like Rotary, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Centers for Disease Control, the WHO, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), wild cases of polio had dropped to just 175.
Finally, after years of misinformation and mistrust in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where the last pocket of polio has resided, the Taliban has agreed to allow the WHO to vaccinate children there, so there is real hope that humanity could finally permanently eradicate this destructive disease forever.
