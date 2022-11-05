One interesting item from my photography life this week was a trip to Tulsa to help a long-time photographer friend of mine, Robert, look for potential work space that could double as living space.
We toured a place in Tulsa that was once an industrial park, but was abandoned as the economics shifted, and some entrepreneur bought it, probably for next to nothing, and is in the process of restoring it as a combination of work space, maker space, living space, and, in the case of my photographer friend, studio space.
I wish him luck, but I wonder if there is much market for a photography studio. My take on it is that photographers (I’m thinking of you, Courtney Morehead) are spending much more time with their clients on locations instead of in the studio.
On the other hand, if a photographer gets into product photography or food photography, a studio is indispensable.
However this plays out, I want to say that there are still some very good reasons to hire actual professional photographer for your events, portraits, family photos, and business head shots. Once Robert gets his business going, you would be welcome to message me if you need a photographer and I’ll let you know if he’d be the right choice.
