My photographer friend Robert was in town last weekend, and we did the photographer thing, including a photo shoot Robert did for some of his fellow church friends.
Robert and I share a slightly out-of-balance love for lenses. Lenses are beautiful and interesting. Lenses tease our imaginations. We desire lenses, all lenses, even lenses we don’t really think we will use.
Add this to the fact that I recently had a photography student who has designs on owning the entire line of current Fujifilm lenses, and the fact that Robert brought essentially all of his lenses when he visited, and that this week I received a delivery of a very cool lens I bought on eBay, and the result is a kind of lens mania.
The lens I bought is one of the oldest Fujifilm mirrorless lenses, an 18mm f/2.0. I was interested in it for several reasons: it is very small and lightweight, it wasn’t very expensive, it’s a nice wide angle without being ultrawide, and, lastly, because I was very inspired by the work my young friend, 2021 Ada News intern Mackenzee Crosby, has been doing with her Fuji X100V, which is equipped with a 23mm f/2.0 lens.
I expect I’ll make it part of my travel kit, not my sports and news kit, since I tend to be pretty rough when shooting news. But watch this space for many more efforts to come with this combination!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.