Picture this: what if I want to listen to a scanner?

I’ve written a couple of times in the past year about how to listen to local and regional public safety communications such as police, fire, EMS, and storm spotters.
Once in a while, someone will ask me what kind of receiver to buy if they are interested, and there are some decent receivers out there, some for under $100.
Scanners are often part of the prepper scene, sometimes shown in YouTube videos and on websites describing the contents of a “ready bag,” also sometimes called a “bugout bag.”
There is one super-cheap, super-popular radio to avoid: the BaoFeng. I own a couple of these odd radios, but only because I am a licensed amateur radio operator (KC5TFZ), and that means two things: 1. I am allowed to transmit on proper amateur frequencies, and 2. I know how to program and use a radio such that I don’t accidentally transmit on other frequencies on the spectrum, like public safety or business channels.
Why would the second one matter? Well, that’s the reason I strenuously discourage people from buying the BaoFeng: it will transmit on all the frequencies in the VHF and UHF frequencies. What? Wow. In my opinion, this is a dangerous possibility. With first responders relying on clear, expeditious communications, lives hang in the balance, and those communications could be disrupted by an improperly programmed BaoFeng radio and a careless user.
Think about it: if this radio got pressed up against an armrest, it could potentially block emergency radio communications.
That’s why my BaoFeng radios are only programmed for amateur radio frequencies that are safe and legal for me to use as a licensed amateur radio operator.
There are other, better choices if you are interested in monitoring critical communications.
