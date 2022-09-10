Everyone has noticed how beautiful the skies have been the last few days.
That’s not a surprise, of course. The atmosphere is changing as autumn approaches. But one reason we all notice it is because we tend to be outside for it, from late-summer cookouts to football games to mowing our lawns.
Ah, yes, mowing the lawns. I went through a period, which I’m sure most of those in our community did, from the end of June to the end of August, when our lawn mowers started gathering dust as the grass turned brown and thin.
But the last two weeks have brought rains, cooler temperatures, and, of course, those beautiful skies.
A friend on social media told me, “I so envy you. There have been countless times when I wished that I had the wherewithal to be ever camera ready.”
Don’t envy me. Charge your batteries, clean off your storage cards, and make a point to have that camera with you! It’s not much harder than that, and, as I have said a million times before, there is no time like the present.
So keep your eyes to the skies, unless you are driving - keep your eyes on the road and pull over when the skies tempt you. September is here, and promise many more great images.
