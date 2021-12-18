My recent efforts to scan more of my images have been very well-received. Many people have shared and enjoyed what I feel is my contribution to the history of our community.
Scanning film is very time-consuming, since most photographic negatives, especially small ones like 35mm frames, have dust and scratches on them which have to be removed using software that has such features as a “healing brush” or “cloning tool.”
Despite its slow pace, I never get bored scanning film. Not only does it bring back memories of who we were years ago, it brings back memories of what photography was like back then.
In 1988, for example, Kodak had just introduced the T-Max series of black-and-white films, and since almost all the film I shot was black-and-white, it was a game-changer. T-Max 400 replaced Tri-X Pan Film, for instance, and it was a less-grainy (we’d call it “less-noisy” today) product, but the real ace in the deck was T-Max P3200 film. When combined with Kodak T-Max developer, it allowed us to shoot at ISO values in the 3200 to 6400 range, which had been impossible in the Tri-X era.
So stay tuned. I’ve been scanning off and on for several years now, and I’ll be sharing these images here in my column, and on social media. Look forward to looking back at yourselves, and let me know what you think, who is in these photos, and where they are now!
