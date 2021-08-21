There are certain names in greater Ada that most people, especially people who have lived here for a while, recognize. Some of those names include Bertha Teague, Carl Albert, Lonnie Abbott, Ray Stout, Robert S. Kerr, Harry Brecheen. And Dorothy Milligan.
Dorothy and George Milligan started their marriage in Byng in 1954. They bought a patch of land on State highway 99 (now, Main Street in Byng), where they built a basement to live in while they constructed the rest of their house, mostly one room at a time, above their heads.
The Milligans had three sons, Tim, Ralph, and Paul.
In 1969, Paul married Abby Shoffner, and together they had a baby, Dawna. They remained married for many years until his death from cancer in 1992. In 2003, Abby and I started dating, and we married in 2004, which is how I became part of the Milligan clan.
George passed away in 2006, Ralph passed away in 2012, and Tim died this July.
For decades, Dorothy taught at Byng School. Some people who had Dorothy as a teacher still refer to her as “Mrs. Milligan.”
For years, Dorothy was the Byng correspondent for The Ada News, writing a “chick soup journalism” column about the people of Byng; who just joined the church, who got bitten by a skunk while getting the mail, who got married, who just returned from their Grand Canyon vacation.
Dorothy loved to walk. She walked every morning at the Byng School track.
Dorothy was always a generous mother-in-law to Abby, and unhesitantly regarded me as her son-in-law.
I was saddened to learn, then, that Dorothy Milligan died Friday morning, August 13, just a few days shy of her 95th birthday. Goodbye, Dorothy, and thank you for letting me be part of your family.
