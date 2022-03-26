Picture this: the most beautiful woman in the world

Beauty is a lot of things, and is different to different people.
Here is a story from about 12 years ago.
I was on my way home from work one afternoon when I remembered my wife Abby asked me to pick up some AA batteries. I stopped at Walgreens. As I hunted for the battery kiosk, I rounded a corner and saw a really, really beautiful woman. She had sandy hair and a slender neck. She wore a black leather jacket and black boots with a little heel to them.
I took a step or two down the aisle when she turned slightly and ... oh. It was Abby.
Abby and I were married for more than 17 years, and there wasn’t a day of that I didn’t see her as the most beautiful woman in the world. And the most beautiful thing about her was how she looked at me. In her eyes, I was handsome and smart. Every morning she told me I looked nice, that she loved me, and to have a good day. Every evening, goodnight and I love you.
Abby was amazingly easy to photograph. She took direction well, understood light and angles, and was always able to flash me a very natural, very beautiful smile, usually with a little bit of head tilt. As a photographer, I can name dozens or hundreds of favorite photos I’ve made over the years, and about four of the top ten are of Abby.
Most of my readers know that Abby died this month after a long illness. Her beauty remains in me, though, in the way she taught me to see the world, and the way she taught me to see myself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.