There are as many reasons to love photography as their are photographers, but it seems logical that among the first of those reasons would be the love of light.
I thought of this recently as a fellow photographer was pondering expanding his business, and was fruitlessly searching for a name for it. I suggested the Latin phrase “Fiat Lux,” which translates to “Let there be light.”
I thought it was a beautiful idea, just obscure enough to make one pause for a second to think, and to hint at a sophistication that might entice clients.
And how inviting a phrase... let there be light. There is nothing more fundamental to photography.
It also caused me to pause for a moment and look at a few images I generated in the last few weeks that I thought were particularly evocative of the beauty that light can summon.
I know I take and publish a lot of people pictures - after all, an old newsroom maxim is “sunsets don’t buy newspapers” - but I also spend a lot of time, when I have it, just enjoying and photographing light.
So here are a few of those images. Enjoy, and let there be light!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.