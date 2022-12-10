This week I got my hands on several older, well-used autofocus Nikkor lenses. Nikkor is Nikon’s brand of lenses, and I have owned a lot of them over the years. Some of them I used so much that I actually used them up. Others were gifted, traded, or sold. I miss some of them, but I am also aware that I have lots more lenses that I should be using, so instead of pining over the past, I should go make pictures.
Today we are talking about the AF Nikkor 35-70mm f/3.3-4.5.
At one point last year, someone gave me the manual-focus version of this lens as part of a kit to go with a Nikon FG-20.
Manufactured starting in the mid-1990s, this lens was a popular “kit” lens for film cameras or that era.
The focal length range falls into what we like to call a “normal” range, meaning it isn’t very wide and isn’t very telephoto. As such, despite all the tricks up my sleeve for creating composition, I seldom find myself reaching for such a lens. I have a very much more expensive AF-S 28-70mm f/2.8 Nikkor that falls into the same category, and I seldom use it, either.
The construction of lenses from that era represents a move toward plasticky equipment, mostly to save cost and weight, and it was somewhat unevolved in the 1990s. Today we see quite a few nice lenses and cameras that use plastic without sacrificing handling and durability, but in the 90’s everything was an uncomfortable marriage of the sturdy style of lenses from the 60’s and 70’s and the sleek innovation we sometimes see today.
Ultimately, I anticipate putting this lens in some limited use, since I am not a collector or a museum curator, but it’s hard for me to imagine it will be an indispensable tool. But we’ll see. Maybe this time next week or next year I’ll make something really dazzling with it!
