Last week I talked about the AF Nikkor 35-70mm f/3.3-4.5, a lens I acquired recently as part of an estate sale. This week it’s another lens from that same collection, the AF Micro Nikkor 105mm f/2.8.
The first thing some photographers notice about that moniker “Micro.” This does not mean it is a microscope. Although camera makers in general tend to throw us a largely-irrelevant alphabet soup of names and numbers for their products, Nikon has always taken the road less traveled. Where everyone else uses the word “macro,” Nikon uses “micro.”
This particular lens is from the 1990s, during a period just before the digital revolution. The mechanics of the lens include the “screwdriver” autofocus, and an A/M autofocus switch. As a result of this is that lenses of this era won’t autofocus on some newer Nikon cameras, and to switch from autofocus to manual focus requires turning a ring on the lens and a switch on the camera.
Build quality for this lens is excellent. It is heavy but not burdensome, and feels good in hand on most of my cameras.
Image quality is excellent. I haven’t shot a lot with it, but I did set it up in my home studio and cranked out a few really, really sharp close-ups. It’s aperture has seven straight blades, so it creates beautiful 14-point sunstars if you have bright lights in your image. The straight-bladed apertures are being manufactured less and less because of the prevailing view that out-of-focus areas should be smooth circles instead of heptagons. I happen to prefer the straight blades, since I use a lot of sunstars in my images to express brilliance. If you like them too, the good news is that there are many older lenses set aside, and at bargain prices.
This particular 105mm seems barely used, so I’m very pleased I was able to get ahold if it. Older lenses and cameras that don’t get used seem like a tragedy to me. I know at least four photographers who have given their old cameras and lenses to grandkids, nieces and nephews, which I think is an excellent idea, one I hope will nurture a few more really talented artists.
