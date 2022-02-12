A lot of photography websites focus hard on gear like cameras and lenses. They like to talk about how much better the new one is compared to the old one, and how much you need it. The trouble with this is those same websites said those exact same things 10, 15, even 20 years ago. I even recently read an archived camera review that actually said, “six megapixels is a lot of data.”
Another great example of latter-day news corruption and contamination, especially in the 2020-2022 era is, “How much should you be worried about...?” I despise headlines like this, since news and web articles about the next big tsunami/hurricane/earthquake/meteor are usually clickbait, and worry, by itself, accomplishes nothing. Websites and news articles have no business telling us how to feel. They need to deliver the facts, and we can decide how to feel, and more importantly, act on those facts.
But as I am often prone to do, I digress.
Today I am looking at examples of spherochromatism, a type of chromatic aberration that is common to large-aperture lenses in the telephoto range, and is more obvious when focusing closely. This aberration is manifested by unwanted color on either side of the focal plane, usually magenta in the region closer to the lens, and green beyond the focus point.
Much of the time, images are colorful enough or complex enough visually to hide this aberration, but an image from a photo I made recently of pinto bean pot made it glaringly obvious. I dug through some files and found another example, made with an 85mm f/1.4, which is a great lens, but if pushed just a bit, can exhibit very noticeable spherochromatism. The example here is of another lens, one that no longer worked, so I was photographing it for posterity.
What are the options for addressing this issue? I could run the image through Photoshop or Lightroom and try the “Defringe” and/or “Remove Chromatic Aberration” features, but I tired that with these images, and it wasn’t very effective. I could grayscale the images, since color wasn’t a key aspect of them.
Spherochromatism isn’t a huge problem, but it’s worth knowing about, and these examples of it are quite striking.
