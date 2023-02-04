As a week of event cancellations crashed into my coming down with a case of the crud (not COVID or flu), I have been working some from home, with my two dogs carefully supervising.
Winter storm events are fun around here because we seldom have them, and when they do, I usually want to doff my photojournalist hat and donn my fine art hat.
Snow, sleet, rain and ice can create very intriguing shapes, tones, and textures. And because it is unusual for us in the southern states, it’s a fun new element to photograph.
Ice and snow can fool your camera, though. If you are shooting in an automatic exposure mode, the camera will probably try to make the ice, sleet or snow look grey because even the best engineered cameras don’t know how snow if supposed to look. If you are in one of those modes, you can use exposure compensation - usually a button with a plus and a minus on it - to tell your camera to make the snow brighter.
Clear ice is a little different, since it is refracting light instead of reflecting it. Icicles against a blue sky are a great example.
Finally, if you read this newspaper today, you will have seen a story I wrote about two people who slipped and fell on the ice, and were seriously injured. My heart goes out to them, since we’ve all had a few close calls on ice. I wish them full recoveries, and I hope everyone stays safe in ice, sleet, and snow.
