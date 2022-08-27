Picture this: should I own a green screen?

I was prowling an internet shopping site recently when it offered to sell me a “green screen.”
Aside from the idea that the internet was actually stealing ideas from my brain, I considered the question, “Do I really need a green screen.”
For those of you who might not know what this is, the green screen originated in some of the earliest days of television production. The actual term worth knowing is “chroma-key green,” which refers to a specific color of a background that can be easily removed from a television picture or photograph.
We got to know this technique when we’d watch the weather at 6 and 10. We’d see the weather broadcaster on a background of maps of the country, pointing to cold fronts and low pressure systems, but if you watched closely, his eyes were off-screen, where he could see himself on the monitor with his maps, since all that was behind him was the screen.
When I was growing up in Lawton, channel 7’s weatherman was Tom Charles. The web is telling me he retired in 2010 after 46 years at KSWO, but I can’t find any information about whether his is still with us or not.
One reason we mostly use green is that almost no part of a human being is this color, so our weatherman didn’t end up with low pressure maps showing through his eyes or hair.
But back to the original question: do I need a green screen? Green screens are used all the time by videographers, but I don’t make a lot of video, only stills. Still, I thought I might need one for something, so I went ahead and bought a cheap one. I haven’t used it yet, but when you need one, there’s no substitute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.