Picture this: seasons

It never fails to amaze me how emotionally attached I become to the people and the activities I cover.
One of those, the basketball season, is coming to a close, and it’s even more amazing how quickly it flashed past my eyes.
I know there will be seasons in the future. Soccer, softball and baseball are kicking off, and I love covering those kids playing those sports.
But I have a soft spot for basketball. I don’t know why.
Actually, as I typed, “I don’t know why,” I realized I do know why: the sound. There are few things that engage me and inspire me more than a whole small town in their high school’s gym, as they pause, then stop breathing for just an instant as the ball hits the rim, then explode in cheers and wild gestures as the ball goes in. In those small gyms, the sound pressure is overwhelming.
In some ways, I want to say that those moments are one opportunity for fans, friends, parents and other interested parties to express some genuine emotion, emotion they often have to keep bottled up in other situations, like traffic, work, or, lately, watching the news.
As a journalist, I’m not really supposed to be cheering for our teams, but covering their play impartially, but in my heart, I and cheering with them. With you.
