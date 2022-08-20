The biggest sin committed by photographers in 2022: boring the audience.
I thought of this after returning from a very fun visit to the Fire Lake Balloon Festival in Shawnee last weekend.
Some of you might have seen an entry on my travel blog, in which I explained, “One challenge facing photographers, including me, is to avoid clichés and bring a fresh perspective to events that are photographed all year long by millions of people. ‘Ooo, pretty balloons’ isn’t enough. My photos, and yours too, should do more than just show off your equipment or skills. They need to tell a story.”
I love photography for a lot of reasons, and having fun is certainly near the top of the list, but I always have a narrative, a story to tell, in my mind. At the balloon event, my narrative was straightforward, but one I wasn’t really seeing very many photographers express: what it was like to attend this event on a warm summer evening.
The reason I know they weren’t telling the story was also completely straightforward: instead of capturing what was in front of them and around them, most of the thousands of people there were making selfies.
By now we all know the selfie formula by heart: stop what you are doing, hold your smartphone at arm’s length, and pose.
I don’t begrudge anyone who wants to make selfies. I’m glad they are having fun. But I am here to testify: if you stop what you are doing to pose for photo, your photo is of you posing for a photo, NOT what is happening to you and around you.
Consider that the next time you are out at an event, look out and around, and think about the story you want to tell, not just to those around you, but to yourself in five, 10, 15 years. There is a story to tell, and you can have so much fun telling it.
