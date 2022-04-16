One of my recent activities has been to go through mountains of my late wife’s possessions, particularly photographs, and decide their disposition.
One message that has been clear to me for my entire adult life is that pictures by themselves are far too likely to lose their relevance with the passage of time.
For a lot of people, scrapbooking seems to have addressed that to some degree. Instead of merely sticking prints into a photo album or parking them in an album on a social media site, scrapbooking, and it’s digital ilk like blogging, aim to give context and storytelling to everyone who reads or views it.
Instead of four fading black-and-white pictures held in an album with a clear plastic sheet, we are seeing among storytellers and scrapbookers the mixture of photos, words and graphics that tell more about the times of our lives.
Maybe, instead of just guessing who these people might be, a well-constructed scrapbook page could say something like, “Mike and Madison take their six-year-old daughter Meghan to the corn maze in October 2019. Meghan was six at the time.”
Of course, what I am describing is a personal newspaper. Look at the newspaper you are reading right now and what do you see under every photograph? A caption.
I know this can sound a little like a “someday” project, but trust me: no one ever says, “I regret carefully labeling my photographs.”
